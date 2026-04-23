'Dragged From Stairs, Used Victim's Finger To Open Safe': Probe Reveals Harrowing Details In IRS Officer's Daughter's Rape-Murder

New Delhi: Fresh harrowing details have emerged in the rape and murder of the 22-year-old daughter of a senior IRS officer at her home in South Delhi. Reportedly, after assaulting and raping the victim, Rahul Meena, their former house help, attempted to use her fingerprints to open a biometric safe, according to an India Today report.

Following his arrest on Wednesday, the 23-year-old accused, narrated disturbing details during questioning about the sequence of events leading to the victim’s murder.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

After assaulting the victim, Meena dragged the unconscious woman, a UPSC aspirant, from the rooftop study room down the stairs to a lower floor in an attempt to use her fingerprints to unlock a biometric safe. However, the attempt failed, and he then left her body on the floor.

Her blood circulation may have stopped, or blood on her hand may have prevented the biometric system from recognising her thumb impression, India Today reported, citing police sources.

He then used a screwdriver to forcibly open the locker and stole cash and jewellery, which he placed in a bag found inside the house.

Reportedly, Meena spotted bloodstains on his trousers and shoes and quickly changed them, wearing the victim’s brother’s trousers and slippers before fleeing.

The probe has revealed that Meena was aware of the family’s morning routine, knew that the victim’s parents went to the gym and was familiar with the layout of the house, including locks, passcodes, and key locations.

Meena had worked at the family’s house for nearly eight months before being dismissed around six weeks ago, police said.

The victim was alone at home, studying in a separate room on the roof. CCTV footage has surfaced showing Meena entering the residential complex at around 6:28 am, wearing a yellow shirt and black trousers.

IRS officer's daughter murdered in Delhi



Police identify young man who previously worked in the officer's house as the perpetrator



Rahul Meena (19), a young man, raped the daughter of an IRS officer (22) living in Amar Colony, #Delhi, and strangled her to death with the pic.twitter.com/KI5qYKbu2L — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) April 23, 2026

He went directly to the victim’s rooftop study room. During questioning, he told police that he tried to overpower her by throttling her with the intention of sexually assaulting her, but she resisted.

Read Also Delhi Police Arrest Main Accused In IRS Officer’s Daughter Murder Case From Dwarka Hotel

According to police, Meena then attacked her with a lamp and another heavy object kept nearby, causing severe bleeding and rendering her unconscious.

According to police sources cited by India Today, he sexually assaulted the victim after she lost consciousness.

Police have registered a case of rape, murder, and robbery, while confirmation of sexual assault is awaited through medical examination.

When the victim’s parents returned home at around 8 am, they found their daughter lying in a pool of blood, with belongings scattered across the house. Her clothes were torn, and she was naked from the waist down, according to investigators.

Authorities are also probing allegations that, before reaching Delhi, Meena raped a neighbouring married woman in Alwar late on 21 April, bit her, and threatened to kill her before leaving for Delhi.