'Hum Hai Na': Uddhav Thackeray Expresses Confidence At Opposition Meeting In Bengaluru, Says 'Next Round In Mumbai'

After the culmination of the two-day meeting of the united opposition in Bengaluru, led by the Indian National Congress (INC), Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray expressed his sentiments, stating that the opposition was fighting for the country, which is one family.

"We have successfully concluded our second meeting. People are uniting against dictatorship. Mr. Kharge, you mentioned the name of our alliance, and we will proceed by adopting this name, as it represents India, our country, for which we are fighting," Thackeray said, while speaking in front of leaders of all major opposition parties across the country.

"Some have questioned the diversity of our ideologies. In politics, ideologies should differ. That is what democracy is about," the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief said.

"Some people believe that we are fighting for a particular family. Yes, we are fighting for the family. This country is our family," Thackeray said in response to the BJP's dynasty jibes.

"Our fight is not against any specific party or individual; it is against oppressive policies and dictatorship," he said.

"Our freedom is at stake, and that is why we have come together. We firmly believe that we will achieve success. The people of this country are apprehensive about what lies ahead. We want to assure them, 'Fear not, we are here!'" Thackeray said.

"There was a movie called 'Main Hoon Na.' We want to convey to them, 'Hum Hain Na' (we are here). There is no need to worry."

Uddhav Thackeray emphasised that the Bengaluru meeting of the opposition was a success, and their next meeting will take place in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Opposition becomes INDIA

The day 2 of the opposition parties meeting in Bengaluru has made an important decision regarding the renaming of UPA (United Progressive Alliance). Reports claim that the UPA will now be renamed 'INDIA' or 'I.N.D.I.A', an acronym for 'Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance'.

Making an announcement on the name of opposition front, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Our alliance will be called Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA)."

"The next opposition meeting will be held in Mumbai, the date will be announced soon. An 11-member coordination committee will be set up. Names of committee members will be announced in Mumbai," Kharge said.

After the two meetings in Bihar's Patna and Karnataka's Bengaluru, the united opposition has decided to hold the next meeting of consultation in Maharashtra's Mumbai. This will be the first meeting to be held in a state ruled by ruling BJP and its allies.

Rahul Gandhi suggested the name for alliance

According to a tweet by Jitendra Ahwad from the Nationalist Congress Party, it was Rahul Gandhi who ultimately proposed the name. Ahwad's tweet expressed admiration for Gandhi's creativity in coming up with the name.

"In the ongoing meeting of opposition parties in Bangalore, @RahulGandhi put forward a proposal to name this alliance as INDIA. His creativity was greatly appreciated. All the parties approved it and decided to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections under the name INDIA. I - Indian N - National D - Democratic I - Inclusive A - Alliance Let's save idea of ​​INDIA. Let's save Democracy of INDIA," Awhad wrote.

PM Modi attacks opposition parties meeting

PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday (July 18), speaking during the inauguration of the new integrated terminal building of Veer Savarkar International Airport in Port Blair, came down heavily on the opposition parties meeting in Bengaluru.

'Kattar Bhrashtachar Sammelan' (Gathering of extremely corrupt), says PM Modi

On the joint Opposition meeting in Bengaluru, PM Modi said "People of the country say that this is a 'Kattar Bhrashtachar Sammelan'. Another speciality of this meeting is that if someone is out on bail in a corruption of crores of Rupees, they are seen with great respect. If the entire family is out on bail, they are more honoured...If someone insults a community and is punished by the court, he is honoured." "These people want to make the country's democracy and constitution hostage," added PM Modi.