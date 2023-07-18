UPA Likely To Be Renamed In Today's Meeting Of Opposition Parties: Report

Opposition meeting in Bengaluru on Monday, July 17 | Twitter

The day 2 of the opposition parties meeting in Bengaluru will specifically be important as sources indicated that the UPA will likely be renamed after the parties reach a consensus on the renaming topic on Tuesday (July 18). According to news agency ANI, four names have been sent as recommendation to UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi for consideration. There is a possibility on the final name's announcement to be made by the end of the day today (on July 18), reported ANI.

The opposition parties are holding the second round of talks in Bengaluru on July 17-18. A dinner was held in Bengaluru as a show of strength by the opposition parties on Monday (July 17) evening. Close to 50 leaders from 25 opposition parties reached Bengaluru on Monday to participate in the meeting.

While NCP chief Sharad Pawar reached Bengaluru on Tuesday (July 18) morning to participate on day 2 of the meeting.

The opposition had held the first joint opposition meeting to stitch up a large alliance to fight BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi led NDA government ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

NDA meeting on July 18

Not to be left behind, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Monday had announced that the NDA would hold a massive meeting of NDA with 38 political parties participating in the meeting on July 18. This development came as both the ruling alliance and opposition parties gear up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

