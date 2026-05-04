‘Huge Victory For People Of India’: State Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar Says Bengal Polls Reflects Trust In PM Modi | IASN

Mumbai: Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar on Monday hailed the Bharatiya Janata Party’s performance in the West Bengal Assembly elections, calling it a “huge victory” for the people of India and the state.

Speaking to the press, Narwekar said the mandate reflects the trust reposed by the electorate in Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He extended his heartfelt congratulations and gratitude to the voters of Bengal for placing their faith in the BJP and giving it an opportunity to deliver good governance.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: State Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar says, "This is a huge victory for the people of India and the entire population of Bengal. It reflects the trust shown in Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I extend my heartfelt congratulations and gratitude to all the voters… pic.twitter.com/jwk4wrjhkG — IANS (@ians_india) May 4, 2026

“This is a huge victory for the people of India and the entire population of Bengal. It reflects the trust shown in Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I extend my heartfelt congratulations and gratitude to all the voters of Bengal for this time placing their trust in the Bharatiya Janata Party and giving it an opportunity for good governance,” Narwekar said.

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde Reacts As Bengal Trends Favour BJP

Reacting to the West Bengal election trends, Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawade said voters in the state have delivered a clear message against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. She alleged that people have responded to what she described as arrogance and bullying, adding that change is already visible in the state.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: On Bengal Election results, Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawade says, "The people of West Bengal have responded to Mamata Banerjee's arrogance and bullying; change has already taken place there... The Women's Reservation Bill was introduced by PM Modi. Rahul Gandhi and… pic.twitter.com/A0iy0eNYIL — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2026

"The people of West Bengal have responded to Mamata Banerjee's arrogance and bullying; change has already taken place there...'

BJP Leading In West Bengal

As of 8.01 pm on May 4, the BJP has won in 112 constituencies while the AITC has won in 45 constituencies. The BJP is leading in 94 constituencies while the AITC is leading in 36 constituencies

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