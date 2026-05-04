Assembly Election Results 2026: 'People Have Thrown Out TMC', Says Minister Ashish Shelar As Mumbai Celebrates BJP Lead In West Bengal Trends |

Mumbai, May 4: Celebrations have begun outside the Bharatiya Janata Party office in Mumbai as early trends showed the party crossing the majority mark in West Bengal.

Reacting to the developments, Maharashtra Minister of Information Technology Ashish Shelar said the results reflect growing public trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and highlight the expanding footprint of the BJP across the country.

#ElectionsWithFPJ | Visuals From Outside BJP HQ In Mumbai As Party Leads In West Bengal And Assam



Reported by @NirmeetiP#Mumbai #Elections2026 #WestBengalElections2026 pic.twitter.com/epC3y6oFVV — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) May 4, 2026

He described the emerging outcome as unprecedented, adding that the party’s performance signals a wider acceptance of its governance model.

Bengal results spark sharp political reactions

Referring to West Bengal, Shelar claimed that people have rejected the Trinamool Congress. He alleged that the electorate has voted against what he described as years of injustice and misgovernance under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

According to him, the results indicate a weakening of traditional political strongholds in the state, with voters seeking change.

BJP points to gains beyond Bengal

Shelar also pointed to trends from other states, including Assam, where he said the BJP has secured a strong mandate once again. He credited the work done by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, saying governance and development have resonated with voters.

He further claimed that the party is witnessing an increase in vote share in states such as Kerala and Tamil Nadu, signalling a broader national expansion.

Praise for party workers and cadre

Highlighting the role of party workers, Shelar said BJP cadres have worked in challenging conditions in states like West Bengal and Kerala. He acknowledged their efforts, stating that many faced risks while campaigning but remained committed to the party and its ideology.

He also expressed gratitude to party supporters and workers’ families, noting that their contribution has been crucial in shaping the party’s performance.

Awaiting final outcome

While trends continue to evolve, BJP leaders remain confident about forming governments in key states. However, final results are awaited to confirm the full extent of the party’s gains.

Political observers say the coming hours will be crucial in determining whether early trends translate into a decisive mandate.