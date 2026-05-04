West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: BJP Workers Celebrate Outside Kolkata HQ As Early Trends Show Lead | X / ANI

Kolkata: Ecstatic BJP workers broke into celebrations outside the party's state headquarters in Kolkata as the organisation was leading in the West Bengal assembly polls.

The party workers, holding photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, raised 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan and hailed Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and against the ruling TMC, while exchanging sweets and offering those to passersby as well.

"We will celebrate on a grander scale, and would smear one another with 'aabir' (gulaal), after the results are announced," BJP worker Ankit Jaiswal said.

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Of the trends of 190 of the 294 constituencies released by the EC so far, the BJP was leading in 117 seats, while the TMC was ahead in 70 constituencies.

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