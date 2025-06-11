 HSRP Deadline Extended To June 30 In Maharashtra; Vehicle Services To Be Suspended For Non-Compliance
The revised deadline comes in response to a significant number of vehicle owners who have yet to comply with the mandate.

Megha ParmarUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 06:03 PM IST
article-image
HSRP Deadline Extended To June 30 In Maharashtra; Vehicle Services To Be Suspended For Non-Compliance | Anand Chaini

Palghar, Maharashtra: Vehicle owners in Maharashtra now have until June 30, 2025, to install High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) on vehicles registered before April 1, 2019. This extension was officially announced through a press release by the Vasai Regional Transport Office.

The initial deadline for HSRP installation was March 31, 2025. This regulation is based on notifications issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), Government of India, in December 2018, and a circular from the Maharashtra State Transport Commissioner’s office dated December 23, 2024.

However, the Transport Commissioner’s office issued another circular on March 20, 2025, to formally extend the deadline, recognizing the widespread non-compliance.

Starting June 16, 2025, vehicle-related services will be denied for all vehicles that do not have HSRP installed. This includes crucial services such as ownership transfers, address changes, hypothecation endorsements or removals, issuance of duplicate registration certificates, No Objection Certificates (NOC), structural modifications, and any other registration-related transactions.

However, an important exception has been made: vehicle owners who have booked an online appointment for HSRP installation and can provide the receipt will still be able to access these services.

The Vasai Deputy Regional Transport Officer has strongly urged all vehicle owners, transporters, and the general public to take this notification seriously and ensure compliance by the new deadline. Failure to install HSRP within the stipulated time may lead to the disruption of essential vehicle-related services.

