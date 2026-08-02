Hrithik Roshan Leases Andheri Commercial Office To Clearsynth Labs For ₹17 Lakh Monthly Rent | X

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has leased out a commercial office space in Mumbai's Andheri West to Clearsynth Labs Limited for a monthly licence fee of Rs 17 lakh, according to leave and licence documents registered with the Inspector General of Registration and Stamps and accessed from CRE Matrix, a data analytics firm.

The agreement, registered on June 29, 2026, pertains to Units 1 to 7 on the 17th floor of Lotus Nilkamal Business Park on New Link Road, Andheri West. The office premises have a built-up area of approximately 6,000 sq ft and include seven reserved car parking spaces (Nos. 147 to 153) on the first podium level of the building.

The five-year leave and licence agreement commenced retrospectively from April 1, 2026, and will remain valid until March 31, 2031.

As per the registered document, the licence fee has been fixed at Rs 17 lakh per month, payable in advance on or before the seventh day of every calendar month. The agreement also provides for a 15% escalation in the licence fee from the fourth year onwards.

The licensor is Hrithik Rakesh Roshan, while the licensee is Clearsynth Labs Limited, a company engaged in research and development of fine chemicals. The company executed the agreement through its authorised signatory, Vishal R. Chetole, pursuant to a board resolution dated April 14, 2026.

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The document states that the premises are being licensed strictly for office purposes and clarifies that the arrangement does not create any tenancy or ownership rights. It further specifies that the licensee shall not claim protection under the Maharashtra Rent Control Act, 1999, or assert any tenancy rights over the premises.

Registration records show that Rs 2.79 lakh was paid towards stamp duty and registration charges, comprising Rs 2,78,900 as stamp duty and Rs 1,000 as registration fee. An additional Rs 1,800 was paid as document handling charges.

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