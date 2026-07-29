Hridaynath Mangeshkar & Salim Khan Get Maharashtra's Top Lifetime Achievement Awards For 2025 |

Mumbai: Veteran music composer Pandit Hridaynath Mangeshkar and renowned screenwriter Salim Khan have been selected for the Maharashtra government’s prestigious 2025 Chitrapati V Shantaram and late Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement Awards, respectively.

Oak & Mukerji Get Special Awards

Actor-director Prasad Oak and Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji have been chosen for the Special Contribution Awards named after the two legendary filmmakers.

The awards were announced by Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar, with the department subsequently issuing an official government circular confirming the honours.

Lifetime Honours for Both Icons

Mangeshkar will receive the Chitrapati V Shantaram Lifetime Achievement Award, while Salim Khan will be conferred the Late Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement Award.

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The Chitrapati V Shantaram Special Contribution Award will be presented to Prasad Oak, while the Late Raj Kapoor Special Contribution Award will honour Rani Mukerji.

The state government presents these awards to personalities who have made significant and sustained contributions to the Marathi and Hindi film industries in areas including acting, music, production and direction.

The honours recognise the awardees’ long-standing contribution to the growth and enrichment of Indian cinema.

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