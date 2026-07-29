Maharashtra To Survey Encroachers In Mumbai & Pune Excluded Areas For Regularisation Under 2011 Rule

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule | X - @cbawankule

The Maharashtra government has moved to expedite the process of regularising eligible structures built on government land before January 1, 2011, in parts of Mumbai, Mumbai suburban district and Pune that were earlier excluded from the regularisation policy. Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Wednesday directed officials to undertake a comprehensive survey of eligible encroachers in the excluded areas and submit a detailed report to the state government.

Review Meeting at Mantralaya

The directions were issued during a review meeting held at Mantralaya, where Bawankule instructed officials to begin the survey process immediately. The government had earlier approved the regularisation of eligible encroachments existing before January 1, 2011. However, certain areas of Mumbai city, Mumbai suburban district and Pune city had been kept outside the ambit of the decision.

The proposed survey will assess the ground reality in these areas and collect information required for the government to take a further decision on extending the regularisation process.

Special Committee Under Konkan Commissioner

A special committee headed by the Konkan Divisional Commissioner will be constituted for the exercise. Officials from the district collectorates, Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA), Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Pune Municipal Corporation, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, land records department and other concerned agencies will be part of the committee.

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Bawankule said the government intends to ensure justice to eligible encroachers while simultaneously addressing the problem of unplanned encroachments in urban areas in a phased manner.

The regularisation process, he said, would provide eligible residents an opportunity to secure legal housing while also facilitating planned urban development and infrastructure growth.

The minister directed the committee to complete the survey within six months and submit a comprehensive report to the state government for further action.

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