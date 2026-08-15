'How Will Country Develop?': CJP Convenor Abhijeet Dipke Launches 'School Thik Karo' Campaign, Seeks Cap On Private School Fees | VIDEO

CJP convenor Abhijeet Dipke launched the ‘School Thik Karo’ campaign from a government school in Hingoli | AI Generated Image

Hingoli, August 15, 2026: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) convenor Abhijeet Dipke on Saturday launched his 'School Thik Karo' campaign from his native village in Maharashtra's Hingoli district, alleging that government neglect had left students in state-run schools without basic facilities. He also demanded a cap on private school fees to ensure that children from poor families have access to education.

Dipke visited Santuk Pimpri village on Independence Day, where he attended a flag-hoisting ceremony and inspected a Zilla Parishad school. He claimed that the school toilets had no water supply, windows were broken and there were only four benches despite the school having more students.

Hingoli, Maharashtra: CJP’s ‘Improve Schools Campaign’ was launched from CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke’s native village. During the inspection, broken school windows covered with Deputy CM Eknath Shinde’s banner and poor bathroom conditions were found pic.twitter.com/LfWECVD1de — IANS (@ians_india) August 15, 2026

'How Will The Country Develop?'

"If basic things like water are missing from government-run schools even 80 years after India became independent, how is the country going to develop?" Dipke told reporters. During his inspection, he claimed that the washroom appeared to have been cleaned just before his arrival and questioned how students could use toilets if there was no water.

Dipke also claimed that broken windows at the school had been covered with banners featuring Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Calling it "a satire on the system of our country", he questioned why government schools could not provide benches when private schools could.

The condition described by Dipke raises a larger question about priorities in public education. Basic amenities such as drinking water, usable toilets, adequate seating and safe classrooms are not luxuries. Whatever the political arguments surrounding the campaign, these are facilities that every school should be expected to provide its students, PTI reports.

CJP Plans Nationwide School Audit

Dipke said the CJP had prepared a checklist to record whether schools had basic amenities. The party plans to collect information from schools across Maharashtra and the country before compiling the data.

"We have a form comprising a checklist where it can be mentioned whether there are basic amenities available in the school or not. We will gather the data from schools located in Maharashtra and nationwide. Then we will compile the data," he said.

Dipke said that in the next phase of the campaign, he would visit government-run schools in other talukas of Maharashtra to examine the facilities available to students.

He alleged that the Central government's education budget had been curtailed and claimed that government-run schools were being closed to benefit private institutions.

"We have seen that over 94,000 state-run schools have been shut down in the past ten years in India. How can a nation be strengthened by shutting down schools when more schools need to be opened?" he asked.

Dipke also questioned whether private schools would attract students if children studying in government schools were able to achieve significant success. He alleged that the government had failed to ensure equal opportunities for students.

'Equal Opportunity' At The Heart Of Campaign

"There should be freedom of equal opportunities. Until equal opportunity is available, we cannot say that our country is developing. The students are making videos saying they don't have good roads to reach their schools. This shows the government has failed to provide facilities at state-run schools," Dipke said.

His campaign places the spotlight not only on what happens inside classrooms but also on whether children can reach their schools safely and have access to basic infrastructure once they get there. The effectiveness of the campaign, however, will depend on whether the data collected through the proposed audits can translate into improvements on the ground.

Dipke had announced the nationwide campaign on Monday, calling on parents to carry out social audits of basic facilities at government schools and urging sarpanches to take responsibility for improving the institutions.

"We have made a new Parliament, a new PM house. Why have we not been able to build new schools in our villages? Do we not consider the children of farmers and labourers the future of our country?" he had asked.

Dipke had also said that children in villages continued to walk long distances to attend school and often found basic facilities such as drinking water and toilets unavailable.

Private School Fees In Focus

Alongside demands for improvements in government schools, Dipke called for a cap on fees charged by private schools.

"People are paying Rs 1-1.5 lakh in fees. How will poor children get education? Therefore, fees of private schools should be capped," he said.

The demand connects two sides of the education debate highlighted by Dipke: the condition of government schools and the affordability of private education. If public schools lack basic infrastructure while private schools remain beyond the financial reach of poorer families, access to quality education risks becoming increasingly unequal.

Earlier on Saturday, before leaving for his native village, Dipke criticised political parties for what he described as their failure to improve the infrastructure and standards of government schools.

"People have now understood that they should talk about education, which is the need of the hour. No matter which political party ruled, nobody worked for government schools in states. Now there is a need, and we can make them work by asking questions," he told reporters in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Dipke also questioned the source of funds for large banners that had appeared across Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Friday, when a Tiranga rally was organised in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Public Hospitals Next On CJP Radar

Dipke said the CJP would launch a similar movement over conditions at public hospitals, alleging that patients were forced to sleep on floors and faced long waits for surgeries and diagnostic tests.

"We are going to raise health-related issues. When we visit public hospitals, we see people (patients) sleeping on the floor. People have to wait for surgeries. For a CT scan, the wait extends to one week," he alleged.

The proposed health campaign broadens the CJP's focus from education to another essential public service. Dipke's allegations point to the party's attempt to make the quality of basic government services a central political issue.

Rural Youth Must Shape Politics: Dipke

Dipke said political discourse should not be determined only by people living in cities and called on rural youth to participate more actively.

"People should come forward and ask the government about utilisation of funds. We will see that youth from rural areas will come forward. Politics in the country will not be decided by the people in cities, but young people from rural areas will also participate in it," he said.

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By beginning the campaign in his native village, Dipke has sought to place rural schools and their everyday problems at the centre of his political message. His campaign now faces the more difficult test of whether documenting those problems and raising questions about public spending can lead to measurable changes in schools and other public institutions.

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