How RaGa Convinced Ex-Buldhana MLA Rahul Bondre To Stay With Congress After He Announced To Join Hands With BJP: 'To Win, You Must Lose Sometimes' |

Mumbai: In a dramatic political development, former Congress MLA Rahul Bondre decided against joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after receiving a late-night phone call from Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, according to multiple reports. Bondre had been scheduled to join the BJP on Tuesday in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

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LoP Rahul ji phone called Rahul Bondre, RG has given full assurance to Bondre that party is with Bondre. Daro mat!



Bondre has said that ab aapka call aa gaya hai ab khatam ho jau to bhi chalega jhukunga nahi 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/M5gc0sXWy9 pic.twitter.com/KCc5WileLm — Gaurav (@GauravSavad) September 21, 2026

Bondre, a former MLA from the Chikhli Assembly constituency in Buldhana district, had announced his decision to join the BJP after remaining associated with the Congress for several years. His proposed induction was scheduled for September 22.

The last-minute intervention came after Maharashtra Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal reportedly requested Gandhi to speak to Bondre. Gandhi later spoke to the former MLA over the phone and urged him to reconsider his decision to leave the Congress.

Rahul Gandhi's Words Made Bondre Stay

During the conversation, Gandhi is reported to have assured Bondre that the Congress would stand by him and provide support in dealing with the political pressure he said he was facing.

Bondre reportedly spoke about his recent electoral setbacks during the conversation. Gandhi responded, “To win, you must lose sometimes,” according to reports on the exchange.

Bondre then indicated that he would remain with the Congress. In a social media post, he wrote that he was "ready to sacrifice everything in this fight standing with Rahul Gandhi."

The development came just hours before Bondre was expected to formally join the BJP. Earlier, BJP leaders in Buldhana had welcomed his proposed move. BJP MLA Shweta Mahale, who currently represents Chikhli, had also welcomed Bondre's decision and said he had adopted the party's Hindutva ideology.

Bondre has represented the Chikhli Assembly constituency twice as a Congress MLA. He had also recently announced his decision to leave the Congress and join the BJP, setting the stage for his formal induction in Mumbai. The reversal followed the phone conversation with Gandhi, with reports saying Bondre later dropped the planned BJP entry.

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