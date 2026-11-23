'How Far You Have Fallen, Uddhav Ji': Ram Kadam Slams Sena UBT Chief Over Accepting Sonia Gandhi's Memoir Amid Veer Savarkar Controversy | VIDEO | File Photo

Mumbai: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ram Kadam on Monday, criticised Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray for accepting veteran Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, amid the controversy surrounding its references to Veer Savarkar and Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

Kadam accused Uddhav Thackeray of compromising the ideology of his father, Balasaheb Thackeray, for political power.

Ram Kadam Slams Uddhav Thackeray Over Sonia Gandhi's Memoir

Speaking to news agency IANS, Kadam launched a scathing attack on the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief, saying, “On one hand, Balasaheb used to beat Congressmen who disrespected Swatantryaveer Savarkar with his footwear, and on the other hand, his own son, Uddhav Thackeray, respectfully accepts a book written by Sonia Gandhi in which that very Savarkar ji is insulted.”

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Escalating his attack, Kadam questioned Thackeray's ideological commitment, stating, “How far you have fallen, Uddhav ji. Power will come, and power will go. But would you compromise your ideology to such an extent? The people of Maharashtra and the people of the country have left your side. Your MLAs, MPs and corporators all left you and went away.”

'Congress-Style Fake Shiv Sena': Ram Kadam Attacks Sena UBT

Kadam further alleged that Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders and party workers were leaving the organisation because it had abandoned the original ideology of the Shiv Sena. “You have become a Congress-style fake Shiv Sena,” Kadam added.

He further claimed that had if Thackeray been a true Shiv Sainik, he would never have accepted the memoir and would instead have thrown it into a dustbin.

The BJP MLA also alleged that none of the Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders had the courage to reject the book and claimed that Balasaheb Thackeray would have been ashamed of their actions.

What Did Sonia Gandhi's Memoir Say About Veer Savarkar?

Kadam's sharp remarks came amid a political controversy over references to Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in Sonia Gandhi's memoir, particularly regarding the mercy petitions he submitted to the British colonial authorities.

“While Congress freedom fighters were enduring assaults and imprisonment at the hands of the British rulers, senior ideologues of the RSS like Vinayak Damodar Savarkar were writing mercy petitions to their colonial masters, and their members were colluding with the British authorities as informers,” a paragraph in the memoir reads.

The remarks triggered strong reactions from BJP and Shinde-led Shiv Sena leaders, who accused the Congress leader of disrespecting Savarkar.

Shinde-Led Shiv Sena Leaders Demand Ban On Memoir

Following the controversy, several leaders of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena condemned the references to Savarkar and staged a symbolic protest by tearing pages from the memoir.

The leaders also demanded a ban on the sale of the book in Maharashtra, alleging that its contents insulted Savarkar.

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