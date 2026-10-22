'How Can Lawrence Bishnoi Claim Responsibility For Tiger Shroff Firing Incident From Jail?': Supriya Sule Seeks Inquiry |

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Supriya Sule on Thursday questioned how jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's group could claim responsibility for the firing incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai's Juhu area.

Reacting to reports of a social media post purportedly claiming responsibility for the attack, Sule expressed surprise that someone lodged in jail could claim involvement in such an incident.

Was Surprised At News Reports: Sule

Speaking to reporters, Sule said, “I was also surprised because your news channels and newspapers say that Lawrence Bishnoi is in jail. Yet, he is tweeting himself and declaring, 'I take responsibility for this.'”

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She questioned how a person in jail could allegedly issue such a statement. “It is very confusing,” Sule said.

Call For Inquiry

Raising concerns over the alleged remarks by Bishnoi, Sule demanded an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the purported claim of responsibility.

“Given how everyone is being intimidated, we will demand an inquiry into how someone sitting inside a jail is able to do all this,” she said.

Her remarks came amid an ongoing investigation into the attempted attack on Shroff.

Four Accused Sent To Custody

Earlier in the day, Mumbai Police produced four accused, including two women, before a magistrate's court on Thursday in connection with the firing incident. The court remanded all four accused to police custody until October 26.

The accused have been identified as Kunal (21) and Sumit (19), both residents of Sonipat district in Haryana, and Radha (23) and Babita (23), both residents of Uttar Pradesh. The four had earlier been apprehended in Delhi and Haryana.

Weapons Allegedly Transported By Train

According to police, two of the accused allegedly travelled to Amritsar to procure weapons used in the attack.

Investigators further alleged that Radha and Babita transported the firearms by train to Mumbai and handed them over directly to those involved in the firing.

Firing Incident

The firing incident took place on Sunday evening in Mumbai's Juhu area. According to the police, at least two men allegedly opened fire at Shroff's car before fleeing on a motorcycle.

The actor escaped without serious injuries, while his driver and a bystander were reportedly injured. Mumbai Police said five to six rounds were fired at the vehicle during the attack.

A motorcycle suspected to have been used by the shooters was subsequently recovered in an abandoned condition in Andheri.

Ten Accused Arrested So Far

The Mumbai Police have registered a case under provisions relating to attempt to murder and the Arms Act. So far 10 accused have been arrested in connection with the firing incident.

Investigators are continuing to examine the sequence of events, the alleged procurement and transportation of firearms, and the possible involvement of other individuals in the incident.

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