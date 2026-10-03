Hours After Abhijeet Dipke Thanks Police, CJP Organisers & 400-500 Supporters Booked Over Shivaji Park Protest | X @singh31919

Mumbai: Less than 24 hours after Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke publicly thanked the Mumbai Police for their cooperation during the party’s protest at Shivaji Park, the police have registered a case against him and around few others for allegedly holding an unauthorised gathering at the venue.

Dipke Thanked Mumbai Police

Dipke had taken to social media after the October 2 protest to thank the police personnel deployed at the site, writing, “Thank you, Mumbai Police, for your cooperation today. Salute to all the police personnel who were on duty! Jai Hind. Delhi Police, seekh lo kuch Mumbai Police se.” Post this tweet, in less than 24 hours, the Shivaji park police has registered a case against CJP protest and its organisers, including Dipke and several other unidentified supporters.

According to DCP Mahendra Pandit, the case has been registered under Sections 189 and 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), read with Sections 37(1)(3) and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

CEC Resignation Demanded

The CJP had organised the protest at Shivaji Park against the functioning of the Election Commission of India and demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The Mumbai police had denied permission for the protest beforehand. Despite the denial, the demonstration was held under Dipke’s leadership.

Police maintained a heavy security presence in and around Shivaji Park as a large number of CJP supporters gathered at the venue. After the protest concluded, an altercation broke out between some CJP supporters and a group opposing the demonstration. Police intervened and brought the situation under control.

Permission Denial Cited

The police have alleged that the organisers went ahead with the gathering despite the denial of permission and violated orders issued under the Maharashtra Police Act, resulting in a potential law-and-order situation.

Police filed a complaint on behalf of the government. Police are examining CCTV footage from the Shivaji Park area, videos recorded at the protest site and clips of speeches delivered during the demonstration as part of the investigation.

Separately, advocate Siddhi Deolekar has filed a complaint against Dipke and his associates in connection with the protest.

CJP national organisation head Ajinkya Shinde had earlier written to the Shivaji Park police seeking permission for the October 2 demonstration. The police rejected the request, citing restrictions on assemblies at the venue arising from a Bombay High Court order and a subsequent Maharashtra government order concerning gatherings at Shivaji Park, along with concerns over traffic, noise and the lack of necessary civic permissions.

Despite the rejection, the organisers proceeded with the protest, following which the police initiated legal action. The investigation is now underway, with police examining available video footage to identify those involved and establish the sequence of events.

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