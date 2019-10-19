Hot Seat: Big Fight Parli, Pankaja Munde vs Dhananjay Munde

In the 2014 polls, Pankaja Munde had defeated Dhananjay Munde, leader of opposition in State Legislative Council, by a margin of approx. 25,000 votes from Parli seat.

The Parli assembly seat in Beed district brought to prominence on Marathwada’s political map, where BJP’s Veterans Late. Gopinath Munde’s daughter Pankaja Munde ( BJP ) and nephew Dhananjay Munde ( NCP ) cross swords second time for supremacy in the assembly polls.

It has been quiet efforts to prove who is successor of late Gopinath Munde, decade old politics in the Parli constituency. In General election 2009, Gopinath Munde, became Member of Parliament. At that time subdued voices gave impression that Gopinath Munde asked Dhananjay Munde to contest Parli Constituency. All of sudden, Pankaja Munde’s nomination declared from BJP, Late. Gopinath Munde chosen as his political heir. From that point conflict-ion started in Munde family.

The constituency, comprising around 135 villages and 3.10 Lakh voters approximately. Population wise, Vanjari & Maratha communities are equally dominating. NCP rules 70 % of Gram Panchayat and City council of Parli constituency.

BJP is aiming to retain seat this time by highlighting development works carried in the area, including Parli-Beed-Nagar rail route, the people of Parli demands for years. Pankaja Munde is very popular across region specially among women voters. PM Modi in his public address in Parli on 17 October urged women voters to caste more votes than their male counterparts. Ruling party is confident that people of Parli will vote for Pankaja Munde, who is also Beed’s guardian minister. For Pankaja Munde, it’s been a tough road where she is being forced to prove worthy of taking her father’s legacy.

However, Dhananjay Munde, is banking on the poor performance of his cousin sister in constituency during her tenure. On PM’s campaigning visit to Parli on 17th he ironi

urged PM to come by road, not by chopper to see developments done by Pankaja Munde, minister for rural development, women and child development. Dhananjay Munde once was close to Late Gopinath Munde, who personally mentored him before the seat to her daughter.

Dhananjay Munde, largely campaigning through corner meetings, road side meetings and hiking, meetings with people than organising massive rallies like Pankaja Munde did. As a star campaigner of BJP, Pankaja Munde moving around state for rallies. “I’m not feared in my constituency, as my people, my political worker campaigning for me”, she said.

What makes tough for Dhananjay Munde is, he is fighting against Pankaja Munde, who primarily seen as the heir of Gopinath Munde, who is still pervasive figure in the region. Though Dhananjay’s oratory reminds them of Gopinath Munde. “I’m also from Munde lineage, I was like his ( Gopinathji ) shadow”, said Dhananjay Munde.

The battle of existence :- Despite his impressive performance as a leader of opposition in the Legislative Council, second defeat may raise questions on his leadership.

The battle of Continuance :- PM Modi and BJP President & Home Minister campaigned for Pankaja Munde clearly suggest BJP put all force to keep legacy with them.

It is again a fight to claim Gopinath Munde’s legacy but in this big fight, Pankaja Munde isn’t having as easy as BJP in Maharashtra.