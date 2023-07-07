 Horlicks Women's Plus Survey: 98% Of Indian Women Battle Body Aches, 60% Unclear About Cause
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiHorlicks Women's Plus Survey: 98% Of Indian Women Battle Body Aches, 60% Unclear About Cause

Horlicks Women's Plus Survey: 98% Of Indian Women Battle Body Aches, 60% Unclear About Cause

A campaign has been launched which is aimed at driving awareness about the deteriorating bone health among women and seeks to inspire women to take proactive steps toward better bone health and well-being.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, July 07, 2023, 11:47 PM IST
article-image

Hindustan Unilever’s Horlicks Women's Plus, in collaboration with Momspresso, conducted a survey to explore the factors contributing to bone health issues among Indian women. The survey gathered responses from more than 1,500 women from Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka.

Study reveals challenges women face in maintaining optimal bone health

The study focused on gathering insights from these diverse regions to obtain a comprehensive understanding of the challenges women face in maintaining optimal bone health within a specific age group. By analysing data and experiences from various regions, the research aimed to identify common trends, regional differences, and specific factors that contribute to bone health challenges in women.

Key findings:

• The survey reveals that 9 out of 10 Indian women go through some form of body ache (backache, neck aches, and other joint aches) in a year. A substantial 71 percent of the respondents reported experiencing back aches.

• Nearly 44% of women experience these pains as frequently as 3-4 times a month, with more than 60% being unclear about the main cause of these aches and pains.

• A significant proportion of women (87%) are completely unaware that poor bone health could be a primary factor.

• A significant majority of 72 percent of respondents rely on temporary pain relief solutions such as ointments or balms to manage their body aches.

To address this issue, Horlicks Women's Plus has launched a campaign aimed at driving awareness about the deteriorating bone health among women. The campaign seeks to inspire women to take proactive steps toward better bone health and well-being.

Read Also
From weight loss to strong bones... The varied health benefits of millets
article-image

Lack of Calcium and Vitamin D in women lead to osteoporosis

Krishnan Sundaram, Vice President and Business Head, HUL said “The lack of Vitamin D and Calcium is one of the leading contributors to poor bone health among women. As women age, typically after the age of 30, there is a decline in bone density, which may result in frequent aches and pains during everyday activities such as standing for long periods, bending the knees, or lifting heavy objects. If proactive measures are not taken to address these concerns, it can lead to increased risk of fractures, and development of osteoporosis, later in life.”

Read Also
Horlicks Women’s Plus partners with Apollo Clinics; to offer free Vitamin D testing
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai-UP STG Jointly Nab Murder Accused In Mirzapur Who Was Absconding Since 2016

Navi Mumbai-UP STG Jointly Nab Murder Accused In Mirzapur Who Was Absconding Since 2016

Maharashtra Human Rights Commission Issues Notices Over Closure of OT at St George Hospital

Maharashtra Human Rights Commission Issues Notices Over Closure of OT at St George Hospital

Mumbai: Mentally Unstable Stalker Arrested For Molesting Woman At Borivali Station

Mumbai: Mentally Unstable Stalker Arrested For Molesting Woman At Borivali Station

Mumbai: Coaching Academy Employee Booked For Molesting 21-yr-old Interviewee

Mumbai: Coaching Academy Employee Booked For Molesting 21-yr-old Interviewee

Central Railway Holds Annual Meeting with Members of Parliament for Nagpur and Bhusaval Divisions

Central Railway Holds Annual Meeting with Members of Parliament for Nagpur and Bhusaval Divisions