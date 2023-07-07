Horlicks Women's Plus Survey: 98% Of Indian Women Battle Body Aches, 60% Unclear About Cause

Hindustan Unilever’s Horlicks Women's Plus, in collaboration with Momspresso, conducted a survey to explore the factors contributing to bone health issues among Indian women. The survey gathered responses from more than 1,500 women from Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka.

Study reveals challenges women face in maintaining optimal bone health

The study focused on gathering insights from these diverse regions to obtain a comprehensive understanding of the challenges women face in maintaining optimal bone health within a specific age group. By analysing data and experiences from various regions, the research aimed to identify common trends, regional differences, and specific factors that contribute to bone health challenges in women.

Key findings:

• The survey reveals that 9 out of 10 Indian women go through some form of body ache (backache, neck aches, and other joint aches) in a year. A substantial 71 percent of the respondents reported experiencing back aches.

• Nearly 44% of women experience these pains as frequently as 3-4 times a month, with more than 60% being unclear about the main cause of these aches and pains.

• A significant proportion of women (87%) are completely unaware that poor bone health could be a primary factor.

• A significant majority of 72 percent of respondents rely on temporary pain relief solutions such as ointments or balms to manage their body aches.

To address this issue, Horlicks Women's Plus has launched a campaign aimed at driving awareness about the deteriorating bone health among women. The campaign seeks to inspire women to take proactive steps toward better bone health and well-being.

Lack of Calcium and Vitamin D in women lead to osteoporosis

Krishnan Sundaram, Vice President and Business Head, HUL said “The lack of Vitamin D and Calcium is one of the leading contributors to poor bone health among women. As women age, typically after the age of 30, there is a decline in bone density, which may result in frequent aches and pains during everyday activities such as standing for long periods, bending the knees, or lifting heavy objects. If proactive measures are not taken to address these concerns, it can lead to increased risk of fractures, and development of osteoporosis, later in life.”