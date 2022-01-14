Horlicks Women’s Plus partners with Apollo Clinics; to offer free Vitamin D testing

HUL’s Horlicks Women’s Plus recently launched a month-long campaign in association with Apollo Clinics to raise awareness around Vitamin D deficiency and bone health amongst women. The two have come together to raise awareness on bone health to drive the adoption of optimal nutrition, physical exercise, and regular screening.

In the campaign, Horlicks Women’s Plus and Apollo Clinic have partnered to offer a free Vitamin D test for all the women over the age of 30 across all Apollo clinics in Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Chennai this month. The testing would also be complimented with free doctor’s counselling.

9 out of 10 women in India have a Vitamin D deficiency. Post-the age of 30, bone density starts declining. This shows up as frequent aches and pains during regular activities – like prolonged standing, bending your knees, or lifting heavy items. If preventive action is not taken, it can lead to musculoskeletal pains, risk of fractures, and osteoporosis at old age. Vitamin D is critical in helping your bones absorb calcium, but unfortunately the deficiency in India is widespread with low awareness.

A well-balanced diet, regular physical activity, and proper intake of key bone nutrients like Protein, Magnesium, Calcium, Vitamin K2 and Vitamin D are key to bone wellness. Horlicks Women’s Plus is clinically proven4 to help improve bone strength in 6 months, contains 100% RDA of Calcium, Vitamin D and Vitamin K2.

Krishnan Sundaram, Vice President, Nutrition, Hindustan Unilever Limited added, “With a clear purpose of driving a culture of well-being in India, as the market leader in women’s wellbeing, HUL is extremely glad to partner with Apollo Group in the effort to increase awareness of the optimal nutrition, physical exercise, and regular screening tests as a practice. We are starting this journey with a Joint Awareness Campaign on Horlick’s Women’s Plus, which is a clinically proven bone health nutritional beverage, from the Horlicks portfolio. We believe it can make a difference to awareness levels and subsequently reduce the burden of Vitamin D deficiency in India.”

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 11:45 AM IST