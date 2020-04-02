Hopes in the time of coronavirus pandemic: 38-year-old techie from Kalyan who was the youngest one to be on ventilator returns home

Well, he is perhaps the first among other critical patients in the city undergoing treatment to return home. After he was discharged from Jaslok Hospital, he was reunited with his wife and three-year-old daughter, both of whom had also tested positive for Covid-19 and have now recovered.

Dr Om Srivastava said “even the sickest of patients with the correct management can overcome Covid-19 and at Jaslok, its our endeavour to ensure cure.”

He was tested positive after returning from US and was in the isolated ward at Kasturba before coming to Jaslok. After testing positive, his entire office was sent on a two-week work from home. His colleagues and family members also queued up at Kasturba Hospital to get themselves tested. While his older daughter escaped the virus and was sent to their native place in Solapur, his wife and younger daughter tested positive to the virus.