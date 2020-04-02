Hopes in the time of coronavirus pandemic: 38-year-old techie from Kalyan who was the youngest one to be on ventilator returns home

A 38-year-old techie from Kalyan, who is one of the youngest to be put on a ventilator in the city has recovered at Jaslok Hospital and returned home.
He was treated by Dr Om Srivastava, Head of Infectious diseases, at the hospital.
He was a non-smoker and had no underlying ailments and has fully recovered at Jaslok Hospital said Dr Om Srivastava told the reporters.
Watch Video:
Well, he is perhaps the first among other critical patients in the city undergoing treatment to return home. After he was discharged from Jaslok Hospital, he was reunited with his wife and three-year-old daughter, both of whom had also tested positive for Covid-19 and have now recovered.
Dr Om Srivastava said “even the sickest of patients with the correct management can overcome Covid-19 and at Jaslok, its our endeavour to ensure cure.”
He was tested positive after returning from US and was in the isolated ward at Kasturba before coming to Jaslok. After testing positive, his entire office was sent on a two-week work from home. His colleagues and family members also queued up at Kasturba Hospital to get themselves tested. While his older daughter escaped the virus and was sent to their native place in Solapur, his wife and younger daughter tested positive to the virus.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)