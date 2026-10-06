'Hope To See Day When BMC Clears Building Proposal Files With Zero Human Intervention': CM Devendra Fadnavis

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said he hopes to see a day when the BMC can clear building proposal files with zero human intervention. |

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that he hopes to see a day when the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation can clear building proposal files with zero human intervention.

Fadnavis made the statement at an event at which he inaugurated the online portal and logo of "Participate Mumbai", the BMC's official digital platform to connect citizens, corporates and organisations to channelise corporate social responsibility resources and volunteer efforts.

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The chief minister lauded a BMC initiative to launch an artificial intelligence-powered portal to facilitate faster and more transparent mechanisms for redevelopment projects.

Ease Of Doing Business

"I want to see the day when building plans that come to us are handled with zero human intervention," Fadnavis said. He added that this would be a measure that would improve the ease of doing business.

Speaking about the government's efforts to bring citizen-centric services online, Fadnavis said that 47 schemes and services were identified as those that citizens use most regularly.

"About 90% citizens come to the administration for these schemes and services," Fadnavis said. "So, if we carry out business process re-engineering and strengthen the delivery system for these schemes and services, citizens will be happy and their opinion of the administration will be that much better."

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