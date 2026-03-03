Honouring The Quiet Changemakers: H T Parekh Foundation Launches National Awards For Children's Librarians

Recognising the contribution of librarians who work with children across India, the H T Parekh Foundation (HTPF) — a Mumbai-based philanthropic foundation — hosted its inaugural Harsha Parekh Librarian Awards (HPLA) at the Hall of Harmony, Nehru Centre. |

​Mumbai: Recognising the contribution of librarians who work with children across India, the H T Parekh Foundation (HTPF) — a Mumbai-based philanthropic foundation — hosted its inaugural Harsha Parekh Librarian Awards (HPLA) at the Hall of Harmony, Nehru Centre.

Celebrating the Architects of Reading

​This first-of-its-kind, nationwide recognition honours individuals and organisations nurturing the habit of reading amongst children, inculcating a lifelong love for the written word.

​Named in honour of the late Professor Harsha S Parekh, as a tribute to her and her enduring legacy in the field of library sciences, the HPLA promotes the belief that librarians are educators in their own right, shaping young minds by going far beyond their conventional roles as managers of libraries.

Dignitaries Grace the Award Ceremony​

The event witnessed the presence of Deepak S. Parekh (Chairman, H T Parekh Foundation and Former Chairman, HDFC Ltd), family members, colleagues, and friends of the late Harsha S. Parekh, alongside several education organisations working with the Foundation.

​Talking about its significance, Ziaa Lalkaka, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the H T Parekh Foundation, said, “Over the past four years, our work with organisations in this area has reinforced our understanding of how essential librarians are in nurturing young readers and building a lifelong relationship for them with books. The inaugural edition of the Harsha Parekh Librarian Awards takes our commitment a step further by formally honouring and celebrating librarians for the quiet changemakers they are. I congratulate all the winners this year, as we look forward to instituting this as an annual award ceremony.”

