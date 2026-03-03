Navi Mumbai Drug Bust: Two 21-Year-Olds Held With MDMA, Mephedrone Worth ₹8 Lakh In Kharghar

Two 21-year-old men were arrested with narcotics worth Rs 8.07 lakh during a late-night raid by the Anti-Narcotics Cell in Kharghar, on February 27. |

Navi Mumbai: Two 21-year-old men were arrested with narcotics worth Rs 8.07 lakh during a late-night raid by the Anti-Narcotics Cell in Kharghar, on February 27.

Tip-Off Leads to Flat, Seizure of Drugs

Acting on a tip-off about drug trafficking from a residential flat at Samrat Ashok Building in Sector 21, the Anti-Narcotics Cell conducted a raid around 9 pm and seized hydro ganja, mephedrone and MDMA tablets along with electronic weighing scales and packaging material allegedly used for distribution. Police said efforts are underway to trace the supply chain and identify other links in the network.

The arrested accused have been identified as Rishikesh Jitendra Mishra (21), a resident of Sector 21, Kharghar, and Ketan Santosh Yadav (21), a resident of Ekta Avenue Building in Sector 12, Kharghar.

What Was Recovered from the Flat

During the search operation, officials recovered 44.26 grams of hydro ganja valued at Rs 4.43 lakh, 6.79 grams of mephedrone (MD powder) worth Rs 2.37 lakh and seven MDMA tablets weighing 3.17 grams collectively valued at Rs 1.26 lakh. Two electronic weighing scales and empty plastic pouches allegedly used for retailing the drugs were also seized.

“Based on specific information, our team conducted the raid and apprehended the accused with a significant quantity of narcotics. We are probing the source of the drugs and examining possible forward and backward linkages,” a police officer from the Anti-Narcotics Cell said.

One Accused Led Cops to the Other

During interrogation, Mishra disclosed that the contraband had been procured from Yadav, following which the second accused was arrested.

A case has been registered against both the accused at Kharghar Police Station under Sections 8(c), 20(b), 22(a), 22(b) and 29 of the NDPS Act, 1985. Further investigation is underway.

