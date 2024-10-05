HOMETHON Property Expo 2024: Over 77 New Projects Launched, ₹10,000 Crore Worth Of Inventory Showcased At NAREDCO Maharashtra’s Mega Event

HOMETHON Property Expo 2024 at Jio World Convention Centre showcases over 77 new projects and ₹10,000 crore worth of inventory | File Photo

Mumbai: More than 77 new projects were launched at the third edition of the HOMETHON Property Expo 2024 organized by the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) Maharashtra that began at the Jio World Convention Centre on Friday. With more Rs 10,000 crore worth of inventory being showcased at the expo, it presents buyers with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to invest in Mumbai’s most dynamic real estate market.

The inventory features a comprehensive range of properties, from affordable housing to luxury residences and premium land parcels, catering to diverse buyer needs. Over 75,000 homebuyers have already registered for the three-day exhibition that will be on till October 6, to explore various options of property buying in Mumbai Metropolitan Region and other parts of Maharashtra.

Commenting on the significance of the expo, Prashant Sharma, President of NAREDCO Maharashtra said, “The HOMETHON Property Expo will be a game changer for the real estate sector in the MMR. This expo will play a pivotal role in addressing the region’s housing demands and is the perfect platform for developers and buyers to connect. With such a diverse range of offerings, we believe there’s something for everyone."

Sharma also announced the launch of NAREDCO Maharashtra’s yet another ambitious initiative of ‘Redevelopment Council’ whereby a special window has been set up in the Expo to solicit the enquiries of housing societies from all across the MMR and rest of Maharashtra to facilitate a complete advisory and execution of redevelopment proposals made by the incumbent societies. He said that until now, over 4,000 housing societies have registered to seek redevelopment proposals.

HOMETHON Property Expo 2024 also saw a unique initiative whereby NAREDCO MAHARASHTRA has put forth its plans to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Maharashtra to promote eco-friendly and sustainable urban development and ensure green building practices among the real estate fraternity. The Council will soon sign an MoU with the Maharashtra State Agriculture Price Commission chaired by Pasha Patel.

Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, Chairman, NAREDCO said, “The housing market is currently experiencing a vibrant surge, fuelled by greater job stability, increased disposable incomes, and rising aspirations. Against this backdrop, and with the added excitement of the festive season, this property exhibition is uniquely positioned to help home buyers achieve their long-cherished dream of owning a home."

Echoing similar feelings, Rajan Bandelkar, Vice Chairman, NAREDCO said, “NAREDCO Maharashtra is dedicated to creating a robust ecosystem marked by trust and transparency, which has significantly bolstered home buyer confidence. With exclusive discounted rates and a wide range of options, this event is designed to make the home-buying process more accessible and rewarding for all. We are excited to facilitate this vital connection and support our vision of making home ownership a reality for many.”

HOMETHON 2024 will also provide visitors with an opportunity to engage in one-on-one consultations with real estate professionals, who will offer personalized guidance on the home-buying process.