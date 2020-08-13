One dead, five injured as house collapses in Mumbai's Chembur

A senior citizen died while five others, including a minor, were injured when a portion of a house in Chembur's Thakkar Bappa Colony collapsed during internal repair work on Thursday evening. One of the injured is reported to be in critical condition. The incident reportedly took place near Vatsala Naik Nagar, Hanuman Lane No. 7 in Chembur east. Nehru Nagar Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the matter.



"We have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in connection with the incident. We are now investigating whether protective gear had been provided and procedures during construction were being followed," Senior Inspector Vilas Shinde of Nehru Nagar Police station told The Free Press Journal.

Initial reports claimed there were five casualties in the incident, of which one person was declared brought dead to a hospital while another was critical and sent to Sion Hospital for treatment. Three others injured in the incident were undergoing treatment in the casualty ward of Rajawadi Hospital, according to its chief medical officer.



Repair work was going on in the house of a man named Chandrabhaga Kshirsagar. The person said to be critical was identified as Ayyub Sheikh, while those who sustained minor injuries have been identified as workers Gautam Gaikwad, 45, Shahrukh Abrar Sheikh, Sanjay Bhosale and Ratanlal Shingade. Kshirsagar's 12-year-old grandson also sustained minor injuries, while Prabhu Khandare,60, a relative of Kshirsagar, succumbed to his injuries.