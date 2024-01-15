 Home Minister Amit Shah's Elder Sister Passes Away At Mumbai Hospital
Rahul MUpdated: Monday, January 15, 2024, 01:54 PM IST
PTI

Rajuben, the elder sister of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, breathed her last on Monday at a Mumbai hospital, The Indian Express reported. Rajuben had been undergoing recovery at the hospital following a lung transplant procedure conducted a few months ago.

After the unfortunate news, Shah decided to cancel two public events that were originally scheduled to take place in Gujarat. A BJP leader mentioned that, in light of his elder sister's demise, Shah opted to forgo all his public engagements.

Shah was scheduled to attend two events

Shah had planned to participate in two public functions in Gujarat, with one scheduled at Banas Dairy in Deodar of Banaskantha district and the other at Rashtriya Raksha University in Gandhinagar.

Shah had plans to inaugurate several projects and unveil new products for Banas Dairy, in addition to addressing a public gathering in the morning.

Ajay Patel, Chairman of the Gujarat State Cooperative Bank Limited, who attended the Banaskantha event, stated that Shah was unable to be present at the occasion due to the passing of his elder sister.

