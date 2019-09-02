Home Minister Amit Shah in Mumbai today

Mumbai: BJP national chief and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be in Mumbai on Monday to seek the blessings of Lord Ganpati at Siddhivina­yak Temple and Lalbaug Cha Raja Mandal.

Every year, Shah visits Siddhivinayak and Lalbaug during the Ganesh fest. Shah who was in Solapur on Sunday will reach Mumbai in the morning. He will reach the temple at 10am.

Then, he will go to Sah­y­a­dri state guest house in Mala­bar Hill. He will visit Lalbaug Cha Raja at 3pm.