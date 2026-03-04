Holi 2026 Confusion: Maharashtra Govt Debunks Viral Claim Of March 4, Says Only March 3 Declared Public Holiday | Pinterest

The Maharashtra government has issued a clarification after a claim circulating on social media suggested that Wednesday, March 4, 2026, had also been declared a public holiday for the Holi festival.

In a post shared on X by the Directorate General of Information and Public Relations, the government stated that the claim was false and misleading. Officials clarified that only Tuesday, March 3, 2026, had been declared a public holiday in the state on account of Holi.

महाराष्ट्र शासनाने होळीनिमित्त मंगळवार, दिनांक ३ मार्च २०२६ रोजी सार्वजनिक सुट्टी जाहीर केली होती. सोशल मीडियावर दि. ४ मार्च २०२६ रोजीही सुट्टी जाहीर झाल्याचा दावा केला जात आहे. ४ मार्चला कोणतीही सार्वजनिक सुट्टी जाहीर केलेली नाही. त्यामुळे सदर दावा खोटा व जनतेची दिशाभूल करणारा… pic.twitter.com/pGfoIloF3y — MAHARASHTRA DGIPR (@MahaDGIPR) March 4, 2026

The clarification came after several social media users began sharing posts claiming that government offices and institutions would remain closed on March 4 as well.

Social Media Claim Termed Misleading

According to the official statement shared online, the Maharashtra government noted that the viral claim was spreading confusion among citizens.

“The Maharashtra government had declared Tuesday, March 3, 2026, a public holiday on account of Holi. On social media, there is a claim being made that a holiday has also been declared on March 4, 2026. No public holiday has been declared for March 4. Therefore, the said claim is false and misleading to the public,” the post stated.

Authorities urged people to rely only on official government announcements and verified sources for information related to public holidays.

Old Notification Circulates Online

The confusion appears to have stemmed from a government notification dated January 10, 2026, issued by the General Administration Department at Mantralaya in Mumbai.

The notification, issued under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, mentioned the declaration of public holidays on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, and Wednesday, March 4, 2026, on account of the Holi festival. It also stated that all state government offices, educational institutions, and public sector undertakings under the government would remain closed on those days.

The document, signed by Deputy Secretary R K Kadam, began circulating widely on social media platforms, leading to confusion among citizens.

Following the viral circulation of the document, the government issued the clarification to prevent further misinformation and to ensure that the public is not misled by unverified claims online.