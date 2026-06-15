 Hoax Bomb Threat Prompts High Alert At Mumbai Airport, Search Finds No Explosives
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiHoax Bomb Threat Prompts High Alert At Mumbai Airport, Search Finds No Explosives

Hoax Bomb Threat Prompts High Alert At Mumbai Airport, Search Finds No Explosives

Bomb threat email claiming explosives at Mumbai airport triggered a high-security alert on Saturday. Bomb squads and police conducted a search after a BTAC meeting, but no suspicious items were found. Authorities later declared the threat a hoax and registered an NC case against an unknown sender.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Monday, June 15, 2026, 12:07 AM IST
Hoax Bomb Threat Prompts High Alert At Mumbai Airport, Search Finds No Explosives
Hoax Bomb Threat Prompts High Alert At Mumbai Airport, Search Finds No Explosives | Representational Image

Mumbai: A bomb threat email that claimed explosives had been planted at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport triggered a high-security alert on Saturday, prompting an extensive search by police and bomb disposal squads. No suspicious items were found, and the threat was later declared a hoax. The Sahar police have filed a non-cognisable (NC) offence against an unidentified sender.

The email was received at 11.22 am on Saturday with the subject line: “We have placed bombs.”
According to police, the message, which opened with a claim of being from a terrorist group, ended with a reference to SWAT Kats, an animated series.

Read Also
'Quality Time With His Chacha': Viral VIDEO Shows Munawar Faruqui Meeting Shahid Afridi At Dubai...
'Quality Time With His Chacha': Viral VIDEO Shows Munawar Faruqui Meeting Shahid Afridi At Dubai...

The email was sent via a VPN network from the ID asmodeusoo884@gmail.com to feedback.bom@adani.com, which is the official feedback email for Mumbai Airport's Terminal 2.
A bomb threat assessment committee (BTAC) meeting was held at the airport from 11.55 am to 12.10 pm. The committee evaluated the threat and declared it 'non-specific.'

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on