Hoax Bomb Threat Prompts High Alert At Mumbai Airport, Search Finds No Explosives | Representational Image

Mumbai: A bomb threat email that claimed explosives had been planted at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport triggered a high-security alert on Saturday, prompting an extensive search by police and bomb disposal squads. No suspicious items were found, and the threat was later declared a hoax. The Sahar police have filed a non-cognisable (NC) offence against an unidentified sender.

The email was received at 11.22 am on Saturday with the subject line: “We have placed bombs.”

According to police, the message, which opened with a claim of being from a terrorist group, ended with a reference to SWAT Kats, an animated series.

The email was sent via a VPN network from the ID asmodeusoo884@gmail.com to feedback.bom@adani.com, which is the official feedback email for Mumbai Airport's Terminal 2.

A bomb threat assessment committee (BTAC) meeting was held at the airport from 11.55 am to 12.10 pm. The committee evaluated the threat and declared it 'non-specific.'

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