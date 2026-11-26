Hoax Bomb Threat Emails Trigger Panic Across Navi Mumbai, Police Find No Explosives | File Pic

Navi Mumbai: On Thursday, coinciding with Constitution Day and the anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, Navi Mumbai witnessed a series of hoax bomb threats sent through emails to multiple locations, including the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) headquarters, CBD Belapur court and NMMC hospitals in Nerul and Vashi. Extensive searches were conducted at all the locations, but no bombs or suspicious objects were found.

NMMC Headquarters Evacuated Following Bomb Threat

At the NMMC headquarters, an email claiming that a bomb had been planted in the building prompted an immediate evacuation. Additional Municipal Commissioner Sunil Pawar informed the Navi Mumbai Mayor, Municipal Commissioner, Police Commissioner and police authorities about the threat.

Following the police department's Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), the entire headquarters was evacuated within minutes. Announcements were made through the central public address system, asking elected representatives, officials, employees and visitors to immediately leave the premises.

Additional Commissioner Sunil Pawar, Deputy Commissioner of the Disaster Management Department Smita Kale and City Engineer Shirish Aradwad supervised the evacuation. Mayor Sujata Patil was also present and assisted in ensuring that the situation remained under control.

Bomb Squad Conducts Extensive Search

The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) of the Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate subsequently conducted a thorough search of the building. Four teams comprising police personnel, municipal security guards, disaster management staff and engineers were deployed for the operation.

The search continued for approximately three hours, covering the basement parking area, ground floor and every corner up to the seventh floor. Jack, a sniffer dog accompanying the bomb squad, also assisted in the operation. However, no suspicious object was found.

The operation was led by Police Inspector Ashwini Kusurkar, along with Assistant Police Inspector Navale and their team. NRI Police Station Senior Inspector Sanjay Lad and his personnel also assisted in the operation.

Police To Investigate Threat Emails

Assistant Commissioner of Police Sandesh Naik said that a non-cognisable (NC) complaint would be registered in all the cases. "After obtaining permission from the court to investigate the matter, we will probe the emails further and try to trace the person responsible. If it is established that the accused intended to pose a threat to national security, the person will be arrested under the relevant sections of law. However, if the threat was made merely for fun, appropriate preventive action will be initiated against the person," Naik said.

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Security Strengthened At NMMC Headquarters

Meanwhile, the NMMC administration is strengthening security arrangements at its headquarters in coordination with the police. The civic body's Security and Emergency Management Department has appealed to citizens visiting the headquarters for official work to carry valid identity cards.

The administration has clarified that regular operations at the NMMC headquarters will continue on Friday, November 27.

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