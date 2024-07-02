Hit-And-Run: Elderly Man Sent Flying Into Air After Speeding Car Hits From Behind On Highway In Maharashtra’s Malkapur (Video)

X

In a shocking incident, a speeding car fatally hit an elderly walking on the edge of the Kudra Budruk highway in Maharashtra's Malkapur on Monday afternoon.

The purported video of the incident that surfaced on social media shows the maroon-coloured car slightly veering off from its path and hitting the elderly walking on the side of the road. The impact of the hit was so hard that it sent the victim flying in the air as seen in the video. Further, the video shows that soon after the car hit the elderly it turned back on the highway and sped away.

Watch the video here:

As per reports, the victim identified as Namdev Tukaram Kavde succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

Probe on

Reports further suggest that the police have launched an investigation into the matter and are probing the case from two angles as they think that the way the car hit the elderly does not feel it is a case of only hit-and-run.

Man stabbed to death in Thane

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, unidentified persons killed a 26-year-old man after meeting him in Kalyan town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at around 7 pm on 100 Feet Road in Kalyan, they said, adding the motive behind the killing was not yet known.

Two to three persons arrived at the spot and discussed something with the victim.

They later stabbed him with a knife and fled. The man died on the spot, an official from Kolsewadi police station said.

After being alerted, police rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem.

Based on a complaint by a man who was accompanying the victim, the Kolsewadi police on Monday night registered an FIR against unidentified persons under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 103 (murder), the official said. A probe was on into the case, the police added.