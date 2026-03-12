History Written On Stone Steps: A Choice Before The Asiatic Society

Dr Sanjay Deshmukh |

Stand for a moment on the stone steps of the Mumbai Town Hall, and something remarkable happens. The city's noise fades, replaced by the quiet presence of two centuries of intellectual history. The Asiatic Society of Mumbai is not just an institution; it is a lighthouse of memory. Within its walls lie manuscripts that carry voices from the past, rare books that represent the lifelong labour of scholars, and maps that trace the journeys of civilisations across continents.

Institutions like this do more than just store knowledge. They challenge each generation that inherits them. Today, the Asiatic Society asks a simple yet profound question: who will carry this legacy forward?

On 14 March 2026, that question will start to be answered. On that day, the members of the Asiatic Society will choose new office bearers. But this is more than just an election for positions; it is a decision about the future path of one of Mumbai’s most historic intellectual institutions.

It is in this spirit that the “Asiatic Tomorrow” panel has united. This is not a group of individuals running for office. Instead, it is a coalition of experience, scholarship, public service, and institutional dedication.

The panel is led by Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, a scholar of institutional development and public policy. Alongside him are distinguished individuals from various intellectual backgrounds: Ramesh Patange, a fearless writer and editor known for his clarity on social issues; Chandraprakash Dwivedi, a cultural thinker and interpreter of India’s civilizational narratives; and Nitish Bharadwaj, an artist, parliamentarian, and advocate of cultural dialogue.

Supporting the panel's administrative vision is Vivek Ganpule, who serves as Honorary Secretary and is an experienced institutional administrator. The Managing Committee includes Prachi Moghe, Malhar Kulkarni, Madhav Bhandari, Rajesh Behere, Vaijayanti Chakravarthi, and Pramod Bapat—individuals with expertise in research, law, governance, and public life.

Equally vital is the Scrutinising Committee, comprising Madhavi Narsalay, Datta Panchwagh, Abhijit Mulye, Sneha Nagarkar, Malhar Gokhale, Amol Jadhav, and Umang Kale. Their presence reflects a shared belief that the future of the Asiatic Society can still be shaped with integrity and vision. However, that belief must lead to action.

To be precise, the members of this panel are committed to a clear agenda of institutional renewal. First, they aim to ensure that the authentic history of Mumbai and the diverse communities that shaped this metropolis—preserved in documents and archival collections—is scientifically conserved and responsibly handed down to the next generation.

Second, the panel proposes to enhance the Society’s financial health by mobilising resources from various sources, including the State Government, the Central Government, and the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, while enforcing strict financial discipline and preventing any possibility of mismanagement.

Third, they aim to ensure greater safety and scientific preservation of the Society’s invaluable archival collections while expanding engagement with researchers across India and worldwide.

Fourth, they are dedicated to resolving long-standing issues affecting the Society's employees and staff in a lawful and respectful manner. But reforms alone do not shape the future—vision does. The future of the Asiatic Society should go beyond preserving history. It must reimagine how the past can illuminate the present and inspire the future.

The Society houses manuscripts, maps, books, and scholarly traditions that together form an intellectual archive of India and Asia. That archive should evolve into a lively knowledge hub where heritage, scholarship, and public curiosity converge.

Instead of staying a quiet repository, the Society can become Mumbai’s intellectual forum—a place where history addresses contemporary questions. By updating library systems, adopting clear policies for collection and preservation, embracing digitisation, and linking with global academic networks, the Society can turn its impressive holdings into active resources for researchers, students, and citizens.

Equally important is its cultural role. Through lectures, exhibitions, collaborations with universities, and partnerships with public institutions, the Asiatic Society can reconnect the city with its intellectual heritage while nurturing new scholarship. In doing so, it will not merely guard knowledge; it will cultivate it—becoming a bridge between past wisdom and future discovery.

In essence, the vision is clear: a historic institution revitalised as a vibrant hub of learning, research, and civic culture for Mumbai, India, and the wider world.

History shows us that institutions rarely crumble suddenly. They weaken gradually as attention, trust, and vision diminish. But history also reveals another truth: decline is not inevitable.

Each generation inherits institutions from the past. But each generation must also choose whether to renew them.

On 14 March 2026, the members of the Asiatic Society will make a decision. And the question remains the same as it always has been: will we stand with history—or let it fade quietly into forgetfulness?

(The author is a former vice-chancellor of University of Mumbai.)