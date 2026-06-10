'History Has Been Made': Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Other Leaders Hail PM Narendra Modi On Being Longest Serving Prime Minister Of India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Google/ANI

Mumbai, June 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi marks his position as the longest serving Prime Minister of India and received a lot of support from his party mebers as well as some Maharashtra political leaders, leaders validated him by saying he gained the trust of people by showing up for them.

Maharashtra’s Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis showed his support and celebrated the moment by saying, “History has been made” on his socials and that he has shown his unwavering loyalty and vision for over 4,399 days. He also pointed out that PM Narendra Modi’s legacy extends far beyond records shaping the aspirations of a New India. The march towards Viksit Bharat 2047 continues with renewed confidence and purpose.

BJP Leader Ravindra Chavan also showcased his respect by writing, “From an ordinary worker to the world's most popular leader—this journey of Honorable Modiji is extremely pride-inducing and inspirational for every citizen of the country.” “It is due to Modiji's tireless, visionary, and ambitious leadership that India has today reached a new height, said Chavan”.

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India’s march from economic progress and digital transformation to infrastructure expansion, social inclusion and enhanced global stature is a reflection of clarity, consistency and commitment. “This milestone is a steady progress towards Viksit Bharat 2047 guided by the principles of Garib Kalyan, Nari Shakti, youth empowerment and sustainability”, said Nitin Gadkari.

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Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam celebrated the occasion with a special pooja in a local ceremony, to mark the Prime Minister’s record. He was seen performing holy rituals at a temple in Mumbai.

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The achievement coincides with the completion of 12 years of the Modi-led government at the Centre. Modi first assumed office in 2014 and subsequently secured electoral victories in 2019 and 2024, becoming the first Prime Minister since Nehru to win three consecutive Lok Sabha elections.

Nehru's tenure from 1952 onwards is considered for this comparison, as he led an interim government between 1947 and 1952 before India's first general elections were held.

Although former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi spent more than 14 years in office overall, her tenure was not continuous, making Modi the longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister in India's history.