'He Has Redefined India': LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka Congratulates PM Narendra Modi On Becoming India's Longest-Serving Elected Prime Minister

DrSanjivGoenka/X

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner and businessman Sanjiv Goenka has congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he became India's longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister, completing 4,399 days in office.

Taking to X, Goenka praised Modi's leadership and credited him with transforming India's global standing and economic outlook. He described the Prime Minister's tenure as a period marked by long-term vision, policy continuity, and sustained execution.

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"Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji has redefined India. He has redefined the scale at which India thinks and the respect that India and Indians command across the world. His leadership has been a blessing for the country," Goenka wrote.

Drawing from his own experience as an entrepreneur, Goenka emphasized the importance of stability and long-term planning for businesses. He credited the government's focus on infrastructure development, digital transformation, ease of doing business, and national competitiveness for boosting industry confidence and encouraging Indian enterprises to pursue larger ambitions.

Goenka concluded his message by extending his respect and best wishes to the Prime Minister, commending his commitment to the nation and expressing hope for a stronger and more prosperous India in the years ahead.