'History Has Always Been Kind To Us,' Writes Shiv Sena UBT Spokesperson Harshal Pradhan

Shiv Sena UBT Spokesperson Harshal Pradhan |

The BJP is all set for the inauguration of Ram Mandir before the 2024 elections. Although the temple is incomplete, the BJP is in a hurry for some political gains. Besides the gimmicks, the party has also unleashed an agenda to discredit the Shiv Sena from the Shri Ramjanmabhoomi movement, which was never a political agenda for late Balasaheb Thackeray. For him, it was an issue of pride and respect. The Shiv Senas contribution shall always be remembered with his proud words, accepting the responsibility of the outcome.

History has always been kind to us. The BJP, which had no importance in the history of the freedom struggle nor the Samyukta Maharashtra movement, is trying to rewrite the history of the Shri Ramjanmabhoomi movement.

The Sena has the potential to create history with numerous examples in the past. Hindutva is the Rashtriyatva for Shiv Sena and Uddhav Thackeray, who is following in the footsteps of Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, late Shri Prabodhankar Thackeray and Balasaheb Thackeray.

More than 100 Shiv Sainiks, Members of Parliament, leaders were booked under various offences by the CBI for conspiracy and other related offences after the Babri demolition. The residences and offices of many Shiv Sena leaders were raided by the investigating agencies. Pawankumar Pandey, Madhukar Sarpotdar, Subhash Deshmukh, Moreshwar Save, Manohar Joshi, Sudhir Joshi and many more were part of the investigation. Balasaheb Thackeray himself appeared before the special court during the framing of charges in Uttar Pradesh.

The present leadership of the BJP is unkind to their own previous leadership. LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti, who led the victorious path, have been ignored. Thousands of karsevaks gave their lives for the movement but those who were unseen amongst the BJP are the centre of attraction of the ceremony. Narendra Modi was seen holding a speaker during the Rath Yatra led by Advani and that seems to be his only contribution. But now the Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony looks less of the Pran Prathishtha of Shri Ram and more as the incarnation of Narendra Modi for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The Allahabad High Court and the Supreme Court ruled in favour of Shri Ramjanmabhoomi, but to create an impression that the Modi-Shah duo influence was on the judiciary, the then Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi was recommended to the Upper House as a Parliamentarian.

The BJP was not party to the litigation, nor did it have any legal contribution in the land dispute, but shamelessly took credit. On the other hand, late Balasaheb Thackeray who fought the 1989 election appealing to the voters to get united for Hindutva had his right seized by the Election Commission for six years.

The Shiv Sena Bhavan was targeted during the bomb blasts. Late Balasaheb Thackeray was on the hit list of various terrorist organisations. It was the Shiv Sena that saved Mumbaikars during the riots that occurred after the Babri demolition. The BJP earned a healthy political career from the wounds inflicted on the Shiv Sena, which always stood by the side of BJP when it was an untouchable political party.

The author is Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson; the views expressed are his own.