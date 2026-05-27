'Historic Swadeshi Market In Mumbai To Undergo Redevelopment, No Member Will Face Any Hardship': Ravindra Chavan

Ravindra Chavan addresses traders at the 117th foundation day celebration of Swadeshi Market, reaffirming support for its redevelopment | File Photo

Mumbai, May 26: Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan assured traders and members of the historic Swadeshi Market in Mumbai that the long-awaited redevelopment of the market will certainly take place and no member will face any inconvenience during the process.

Speaking at a special function organised to mark the 117th foundation day of the historic Swadeshi Market in Kalbadevi, Chavan said the redevelopment project has the full support of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Legacy of the Swadeshi movement highlighted

He recalled the legacy of revolutionary freedom fighter Babu Genu Said, who sacrificed his life during the freedom struggle while protesting against foreign cloth and promoting the Swadeshi movement in the Kalbadevi area.

Chavan said the spirit of Swadeshi continues to inspire generations and the Swadeshi Market institution has proudly preserved this legacy for the past 117 years.

On the occasion, a special commemorative postal envelope showcasing the glorious 117-year journey of the institution was unveiled at the hands of Ravindra Chavan.

Support for redevelopment reiterated

Chavan further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has completed 12 years in office and throughout this period the government has worked with the vision of “Make in India, Make for the World”.

He said both the Centre and the Maharashtra government are committed to ensuring that products made in India reach national and global markets, adding that Maharashtra’s development journey will continue without obstacles.

Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha said the country has witnessed unprecedented development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi through development-oriented policies rather than mere announcements.

He added that under Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra is also witnessing rapid development and therefore the redevelopment of Swadeshi Market is inevitable.

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Foundation day programme

The programme was attended by Swadeshi Market president Sumit Mehra, Navi Mumbai Postmaster General Suchita Joshi, BJP corporators Akash Rajpurohit and Rita Makwana, among others.

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