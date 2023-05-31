Historic Deccan Queen completes 93 glorious years

FPJ

Gracing the Mumbai-Pune Railway scene with her majestic presence for the last 93 years, the historic Deccan Queen celebrates a remarkable 93-year journey on June 1, 2023. Connecting Mumbai and Pune, two vibrant cities of Maharashtra, the "Dakkhan ki Rani," as she is popularly known, reigned over the hearts of generations of passengers.

Her loyal patrons swear by her punctuality and impeccable service over years. For hundreds of commuters over the years who have travelled between Pune and Mumbai in the DQ, another way the train is addressed, it is a parallel journey of life.

"The Deccan Queen, entering its 94th year, remains a symbol of pride and a testament to the enduring bond between Mumbai and Pune. With its impeccable punctuality record and commitment to passenger satisfaction, the Deccan Queen continues to captivate travelers and retain a loyal following," said Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Dr Shivraj Manaspure.

Going down the memory lane, 73-year-old Harsha Shah of Pune, who has been travelling on board the DQ since she was five, recalled that she would travel with her uncle who ran a business in Mumbai. “The birthday of the train was celebrated even then. I still remember my first journey on the Pune-Mumbai Deccan Queen. The train's appearance was different back then. The British who initiated the train called it the 'Blue Bird Baby,” said Harsha who is also the president of the Railway Pravasi Group.

“The train's distinctive colour scheme of cream and oxford blue with a red band above the window level became synonymous with its identity," said Central Railway official.

Originally consisting of two sets of seven coaches each, painted in elegant silver with scarlet mouldings and royal blue with gold lines, the Deccan Queen set new standards of luxury.

The Deccan Queen first embarked on its maiden voyage on June 1, 1930 catering to the growing needs of the region. The train's name pays homage to Pune, often referred to as the "Queen of Deccan".

Over the years, the train underwent several transformations to accommodate changing passenger requirements. The introduction of third-class accommodation in June 1955 and its subsequent re-designation as second class in April 1974 reflected the evolving needs of travelers. In 1966, the original rakes were replaced with anti-telescopic steel-bodied integral coaches, offering improved comfort and additional accommodation.

"It introduced coaches with roller bearings, self-generating coaches with a 110-volt system, and first and second-class chair cars, thus increasing passenger capacity and comfort.

"In 1995, the Deccan Queen received a complete facelift. The revamped rake featured newly manufactured air brake coaches, including five AC chair cars and nine second-class chair cars, expanding the seating capacity by 15%. The dining car was also upgraded, providing table service for 32 passengers and boasting modern pantry facilities" said Dr Shivraj Manaspure.

"The new configuration comprises four AC chair cars, eight second-class chair cars, one Vista dome coach, one AC dining car, one general second-class cum guard's brake van, and a generator car. This transition to LHB coaches ensures enhanced safety, better ride quality, and improved passenger amenities" he said.

“It is a treat to travel in the Vista Dome coach in the ghats especially in the monsoon,” says Harsha.

The group plans to celebrate the Queen’s birthday tomorrow by cutting a 94 kg cake, she informed FPJ.