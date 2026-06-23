Historic Cannons Recovered From Avchitgad Fort Gorge In Joint Heritage-Rescue Operation |

In a remarkable blend of heritage conservation and technical rescue expertise, two historic cannons discovered in the rugged terrain surrounding Avchitgad Fort were successfully recovered and reinstated through a joint operation conducted by Shivshambho Pratishthan, Roha, and the Sahyadri Wildlife Protection Social Organization (SVRSS).

Artefacts located near northern bastion

The cannons were discovered during a fort-study expedition undertaken by members of Shivshambho Pratishthan between June 12 and June 15. While surveying the fort, volunteers located one cannon approximately 550 metres from the northern bastion and another about 100 metres away in a difficult-to-access area.

Recognising the historical significance of the artefacts, the organisation initiated a dedicated conservation effort after completing the necessary legal formalities. The recovery operation commenced on June 20, with volunteers successfully transporting the first cannon to the fort by late evening.

Second cannon in steep gorge posed challenge

However, retrieving the second cannon proved to be a formidable challenge. Situated deep inside a steep gorge, the cannon required specialised rescue techniques and equipment for its safe extraction. Shivshambho Pratishthan subsequently sought assistance from the trained rescue team of SVRSS.

Using advanced technical rope rescue systems, rescuers meticulously planned and executed the operation, safely lifting the cannon from the valley and transporting it back to the fort. Each cannon is estimated to weigh between 350 and 400 kilograms, making the task both physically demanding and technically complex.

Rescue team calls it real-world training

Members of the rescue team said the mission served not only as a heritage conservation effort but also as an important real-world training exercise.

“Over the years, we have carried out numerous rescue missions involving stranded individuals and the recovery of bodies from deep valleys, riverbeds and remote locations. In most cases, the load involved is below 150 kilograms. This operation was entirely different,” a member of the SVRSS rescue team said.

Precision anchoring and coordination tested

“The cannons weighed nearly half a tonne. Recovering such massive objects from a deep gorge required advanced rope systems, precision anchoring, proper load distribution and flawless coordination among team members. It tested every aspect of our technical rescue capabilities,” the rescuer added.

According to the team, the operation provided invaluable experience in handling heavy-load recovery situations, a skill that could prove critical during future emergencies such as landslides, natural disasters, industrial accidents and incidents involving trapped heavy machinery.

“The lessons learnt during this mission will significantly strengthen our preparedness for future rescue operations. It was a rare opportunity to put our equipment, planning and training to the test under real field conditions,” another team member said.

The successful completion of the mission has been widely appreciated by historians, fort conservationists and local residents. Heritage enthusiasts described the recovery as a significant step towards preserving the historical legacy of Avchitgad Fort, while rescue experts highlighted the operation as a model example of how conservation initiatives can simultaneously strengthen emergency response capabilities.

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