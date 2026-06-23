Dilapidated MSEDCL Pole Collapses In Dombivli, Injures Two; Residents Fume Over Ignored Warnings | X @MSEDCL

Thane: A major disaster was narrowly averted on the bustling 90 Feet Road in Dombivli East on Monday, after a heavily dilapidated Mahavitran (MSEDCL) transformer pole collapsed directly onto the street. The incident, which left two motorcyclists injured, has triggered widespread fury among local residents who claim their persistent warnings regarding the structural instability of the pole were systematically ignored by power utility officials.

The crash occurred during peak hours on one of Dombivli’s busiest thoroughfares. According to eyewitnesses, the overhead transformer structure gave way without warning, bringing down heavy equipment and live wiring onto the asphalt. Two commuters riding a motorcycle were struck by the falling debris. Elements of luck and quick reflexes from surrounding motorists prevented a catastrophic pile-up or fatal electrocution, as locals rushed to pull the injured victims away from the tangled hazard.

Citizens Condemn State Utility’s ‘Apathy’

The incident has ignited a powder keg of public resentment against the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL). Furious residents gathered at the site, staging impromptu protests against what they termed "institutional apathy" and a complete breakdown of preventive maintenance protocols.

"We have filed at least three separate complaints over the last six months alerting Mahavitran about the severe rust and dangerous tilt of this exact pole," said a member of a local Resident Welfare Association (RWA). "Every single ticket was digitally closed online without any field engineer ever showing up to reinforce the structure. It takes innocent people bleeding on the streets for this administration to wake up."

The failure to maintain roadside power infrastructure has raised urgent questions about public safety audits in the Thane-Kalyan-Dombivli belt, especially as heavy seasonal weather patterns put additional strain on the grid.

Utility Blames Weather, Claims No Written Complaints Received

When contacted by The Free Press Journal, Jagdish Bodakhe, Executive Engineer, MSEDCL Kalyan East, attributed the collapse to aging infrastructure aggravated by external digging and severe weather conditions.

"These transformers and poles are 15 to 20 years old," Bodakhe said. "If anyone digs trenches or holes around them, their foundations weaken. Today's incident was triggered directly by the heavy rains and gusty winds."

The Executive Engineer further stated that maintenance crews had worked swiftly to resolve the crisis. "The fallen transformers have all been re-installed and power supply has been successfully restored, though one transformer is still experiencing minor technical glitches. We are taking utmost care to ensure such incidents do not recur in the future."

However, Bodakhe disputed the claims regarding injuries and the lack of response to public warnings. "According to our assessment of the situation, only vehicles sustained damage; no human casualties or serious injuries occurred in this incident. Furthermore, we have not received any written complaints from the residents regarding this specific structure prior to this event. Nevertheless, we will remain vigilant to prevent such occurrences going forward," he stated.

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