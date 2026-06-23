BJP Leader's Derogatory Remark On Official's Surname Sparks Uproar In Vasai-Virar Corporation

Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation | File Photo

Vasai: An uproar erupted during the general body meeting of the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) when the BJP group leader made derogatory, personal remarks targeting a senior female official over her surname. The verbal attack left Archana Dive, the Deputy Commissioner of the Solid Waste Management Department, visibly distressed and in tears right inside the assembly hall.

Meeting debated civic issues, drains

The general body meeting had been organized to debate a wide range of civic issues, including unauthorized constructions, hawkers, market taxes, road works, sewage projects, water scarcity, open culverts, transport services, and pre-monsoon drain cleaning operations.

the incident unfolded toward the end of the session during a discussion regarding city drainage and gutter management. BJP Councillor Ganesh Patil raised questions about the cleaning operations and requested information regarding the expenditure incurred. While presenting the official breakdown to the house, an accidental technical error was discovered where a decimal point had been omitted near a zero, causing the reported financial figures to appear inflated and sparking initial confusion.

Shelke mocked official's surname personally

However, during the ensuing heated debate, BJP group leader Ashok Shelke launched a personal attack against Deputy Commissioner Archana Dive, making critical remarks mocking her surname.

Deeply hurt by the personal nature of the criticism, Dive broke down in tears inside the house. The incident caused immediate pandemonium, prompting strong condemnation from female councillors and other public representatives who emphasized that making such personal, demeaning remarks against a female official is completely unacceptable.

Mayor bars personal attacks on officials

Following the commotion, Mayor Ajiv Patil intervened, instructing the elected representatives that while they are entirely within their rights to seek information regarding civic works, making personal attacks on any administrative official is strongly prohibited.

Municipal Commissioner Prithviraj B.P., who witnessed the entire episode unfold, issued a stern warning to the house

"It has been observed during both the previous and current general body meetings that individual officials are being subjected to personal attacks," Commissioner Prithviraj B.P. stated. "Targeting an official personally is entirely wrong. If there are any questions or grievances concerning the administration, come and address them directly to me as the Municipal Commissioner. Personal comments and vilification against working officials will not be tolerated."

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/