Hindu organisations have raised objections to the film's portrayal of characters and incidents from the revered epic | File Photo

Mumbai, November 17, 2026: Some scenes in the recently released film Ramayana deliberately alter the original story as narrated by Maharshi Valmiki under the pretext of ‘creative freedom’, Hindu organisations alleged in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Addressing the media, representatives of the organisations said the glorification of Ravana, distortion of several incidents, alleged denigration of Lakshman, and portrayal of Lord Ram and Lakshman in ways that contradict their valour were among the film's most objectionable aspects.

HJS Urges Hindus To Boycott Film

The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS) said the Ramayana was a matter of deep faith for crores of Hindus, but the film appeared to promote a ‘Communist’ agenda. Sunil Ghanwat, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh state organiser of the HJS, urged Sanatani Hindus not to watch the film.

Ghanwat alleged that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) appeared concerned about the sentiments of followers of every religion except Hindus and had little regard for Hindu religious sentiments.

He said the CBFC should thoroughly study religious scriptures before certifying films based on them. The organisation would also oppose the release of the film's second part, he added.

CBFC Accused Of Applying Different Standards

Ghanwat alleged that the CBFC had applied different standards in the past, citing the controversy surrounding Messenger of God, which faced opposition from Muslim groups.

He also referred to The Da Vinci Code, which was banned in Goa and Kerala following protests by Christians. Citing another instance, he said the film Kamal Dhamaal Malamaal was withdrawn, edited and re-released after members of the Christian community objected to a scene in which a priest solemnises the marriage of a dog.

“Why is the Censor Board so insensitive towards the religious sentiments of Hindus? This is a question we wish to raise,” Ghanwat said.

Sanatan Sanstha spokesperson Abhay Vartak said the film should portray events exactly as described in the Ramayana. “However, several incidents from the original Ramayana have been distorted. This is unacceptable. At a time when the country has a Prime Minister who is a devotee of Lord Shri Ram and a government that regards Shri Ram as an ideal, it is unfortunate that history is being distorted through such creative works,” he said.

Organisations Object To Ravana's Portrayal

The organisations objected to Ravana being portrayed as a saviour of the oppressed who provided gold houses to the poor. They said depicting the king of demons as a dispenser of justice amounted to promoting Communist ideology.

They also objected to a scene showing Ravana killing Shurpanakha's husband, Vidyutjiva, for allegedly harassing a maidservant. Other objections included scenes showing Lord Ram and Lakshman fleeing Ravana's army and Sita fighting demons — an incident the organisations said was absent from Valmiki's Ramayana.

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Producer Cites Multiple Ramayana Versions

Responding to criticism over the film's deviations from Valmiki's account, producer Namit Malhotra has been quoted as saying that the adaptation was based on Valmiki's Ramayana but also drew from other celebrated versions of the epic.

Malhotra said there were around 300 versions of the Ramayana and the filmmakers had incorporated elements from different retellings to create a cohesive narrative.

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