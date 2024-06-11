Hindu Janajagruti Samiti Slams Maha Govt Over Failure To Change Names Of Liquor Shops And Bars Named After Religious Figures & Deities

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | X

Mumbai: The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti has slammed the Maharashtra government for not implementing its order of June 4, 2019 which directed owners of liquor shops and bars to change the names of their establishments if they are named after religious dieties, national heroes, saints and historic forts. The order explained that the change was necessary to show respect to the revered figures.

The order was issued after the Samiti conducted a statewide campaign on the issue. However, five years later, the government's reply to an RTI application revealed that out of 318 liquor shops and bars in Mumbai, 208 (65%) still have names of deities and national heroes.

Numerous liquor establishments in Mumbai bear the names of deities, saints, and forts, such as 'Shrikrishna Bar and Restaurant', 'Durga Restaurant and Bar', 'Siddhivinayak Bar and Restaurant', 'Hanuman Bar and Restaurant', 'Ganesh Beer Shop', 'Mahalakshmi Wines', and 'Sahyadri Country Bar'. Instead of enforcing the government’s order, officials from the state excise department have recommended its withdrawal, the Samiti alleged.

It has demanded that the government take strict action against the excise department officials who are supporting bar owners instead of respecting the faith of devotees and patriots. The Samiti has warned that the change in names be effected immediately failing which it will take to the streets.

The Samiti has lodged a written complaint with chief minister Eknath Shinde, deputy CM in charge of the home ministry Devendra Fadnavis, and the commissioner of excise. Incidentally, Manisha Kayande of the Shiv Sena (Shinde) too had voiced a similar demand.

A bar owner said, "Most of us are Hindus and we have no intention of hurting anybody's religious sentiments. If the government is willing to set up a special cell to help us change the names within one week we will gladly comply with the government order. But at present, the procedure is very cumbersome."