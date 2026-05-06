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Mumbai: A recent notification by the Maharashtra government to conduct Hindi language proficiency exams for its employees has sparked a fresh political and cultural debate over language priorities in the state.

Hindi Imposition On Maharashtra Govt Employees? Fresh Exam Notification For State Staff Sparks Political Row; Sena UBT Reacts Strongly |

The decision, announced by the state’s language department, proposes conducting Hindi examinations for both gazetted and non-gazetted officers on June 28, 2026, across divisional centres in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. While such exams have reportedly been held in the past, the move has now drawn sharp criticism from political parties and language activists.

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Sena UBT Reacts Stronly Over 'Hindi Imposition'

The Shiv Sena UBT strongly objected to the decision, questioning the rationale behind promoting Hindi in a state where Marathi is the official language. "Whose interests are exactly being served by the attempt to impose Hindi on the state's employees," asked Sena UBT.

The party said imposing Hindi on government employees reflects a contradiction, especially at a time when Marathi has been granted classical language status. It argued that Maharashtra’s identity is rooted in the Marathi language and culture.

Adding to the criticism, Dr Deepak Pawar, president of the Marathi Abhyas Kendra, questioned whether Hindi was being made mandatory for government employees. He argued that when administrative communication is already conducted in Marathi, there is little justification for testing employees’ Hindi proficiency.

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Pawar further pointed out that Hindi is neither the official language of Maharashtra nor a necessity for day-to-day administrative functioning in the state. He also questioned whether similar exams are conducted in other non-Hindi-speaking states such as Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat or West Bengal.

Calling the move unnecessary, Pawar alleged that it undermines Marathi and leads to wastage of administrative resources. He demanded that the government withdraw the proposed exams and issue a formal order cancelling the decision. He also warned of protests outside the language department office if the decision is not reconsidered.

No Response From State As Of Now

The controversy has quickly gained traction on social media, with several political leaders, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, being tagged in posts demanding clarity. The state government has yet to issue a detailed response and its stance on the growing controversy will be closely watched in the coming days.

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