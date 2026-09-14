'Hindi Complements Indian Languages, Does Not Compete With Them': Deputy CM Eknath Shinde At Hindi Diwas Event In Navi Mumbai

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. |

Mumbai, Sep 14: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday said Hindi is not a competitor to any Indian language but a companion that connects the country's diverse linguistic traditions, saying the promotion of the official language should go hand in hand with the preservation of regional languages.

Addressing the gathering at the Hindi Diwas 2026 celebrations and the 6th All India Official Language Conference in Navi Mumbai in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Shinde said India's true strength lies in safeguarding the honour and pride of regional languages while fostering wider use of Hindi.

Welcoming the Union Home Minister to Maharashtra, Shinde highlighted the historical and cultural links between Marathi and Hindi through the Devanagari script. He said the teachings of saints such as Dnyaneshwar, Tukaram and Namdev had not only shaped Maharashtra's spiritual traditions but also contributed to a broader cultural unity across India.

Citing how Saint Namdev's compositions reached Punjab and influenced the Guru Granth Sahib, he highlighted that Indian languages have maintained a dialogue with each other for centuries. He further emphasised that from Kabir, Tulsidas, and Mirabai to modern literature, Hindi has consistently carried Indian culture and thought to the masses.

Clarifying the role of the national language, Shinde stated that the expansion of Hindi is not meant to replace any regional language, but to move forward hand-in-hand with all Indian languages.

He affirmed that Maharashtra has always respected all languages and cultures, taking great pride in Marathi receiving the Classical Language status while extending respect to Hindi. He urged that languages rooted in the country's soil should be used increasingly in official administration.

He appreciated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the use of Hindi in government operations has received a major push, highlighting Shah’s commitment to processing ministry files in Hindi.

Expressing his expectations for the language, the Deputy Chief Minister advocated that Hindi should extend beyond daily conversation into fields such as science, technology, the judiciary, police, and general administration, making communication between citizens and the government seamless and effective.

He also lauded the historic decision to abrogate Article 370 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the decisive action of Amit Shah, noting that it significantly strengthened the nation's integrity.

Highlighting the state's economic role, Shinde described Mumbai as the financial capital of the country and Maharashtra as the engine of India's economic progress.

With the "double-engine" government accelerating development in the state, he expressed confidence that Maharashtra's contribution to the vision of a Developed India 2047 will be crucial.

Acknowledging the social fabric, Shinde recognised the major contribution of Hindi-speaking citizens to Maharashtra's industry, trade, and social development. He appealed to the Hindi-speaking community -- who have forged bonds with the soil of Maharashtra and contributed shoulder-to-shoulder to its growth -- to continue their efforts toward national progress.

Emphasising the significance of Amit Shah’s presence, Shinde noted that the conference provides a direction for connecting diverse linguistic groups across the country and strengthening the vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'.

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