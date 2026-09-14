WATCH: Content Creator Fails To Identify Suryakumar Yadav During Late-Night Encounter At Churchgate Signal

Content Creator Fails To Identify Suryakumar Yadav During Late-Night Encounter At Churchgate Signal | Instagram

Mumbai, September 14: A video has gone viral on social media in which India's T20 World Cup winning captain Suryakumar Yadav was spotted at a traffic signal in Mumbai during a late-night outing, however, a content creator who was filming the moment failed to recognise him. The fans were quick to react over the incident and reveal the identity of the celebrity.

Late-Night Encounter

The incident took place at the Churchgate signal, where Suryakumar arrived in his matte black Mercedes AMG G-Wagon. The powerful sound of the car's V8 engine caught the attention of the motorcyclist nearby, who was recording the scene.

As the car stopped at the signal, the content creator noticed the driver and guessed that he was a cricketer. However, he admitted that he could not remember Suryakumar's name as he was not a big cricket follower.

Flower Seller Identifies SKY

The moment became more interesting when a roadside flower seller spotted Suryakumar inside the luxury car and recognised him immediately. Carrying a bouquet, the seller quickly approached the vehicle and repeatedly asked the cricketer to buy a flower for the woman sitting with him.

Suryakumar initially tried to politely refuse the offer and appeared keen to keep the interaction low-key. However, the persistent flower seller continued to request him to take just one flower, saying it was from his side.

Accepts Flower

Suryakumar then rolled down the window and accepted the flower. The gesture brought a big smile to the seller's face, while the cricketer acknowledged him before the traffic signal turned green.

The content creator knew that he was a cricketer, however, he stayed away from him while giving him privacy on the road. The creator is being praised by the internet users for his sensible approach at the moment. He said, "Ah, let it be, let it be. Let the man have his privacy. Poor guy, bro."

The riders then rode off as the signal turned green. He then said, "I forgot his name, man. I'm not really into cricket, so I don't know who that is, but I know that's a cricketer for sure. Hey, it is what it is."