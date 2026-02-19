Hillary Clinton Hails India As Global Climate Innovator

Clinton in a fireside chat with Shloka Nath, CEO of the India Climate Collaborative during ongoing Mumbai Climate Week |

Mumbai: "India can be the innovator and implementer the world looks to next, and solutions starting in India can spread across the Global South," said Hillary Clinton, former Secretary of State of the United States of America and board member of the Clinton Foundation, during the Mumbai Climate Week on Wednesday.

Action Over Talk

She stressed that Mumbai Climate Week shows how governments, business, philanthropy and citizens can come together to “quit the talk, talk, talk and start act, act, act” on climate. She pointed to India’s work with organisations like SEWA and new climate‑insurance products for women workers as proof that frontline communities can drive globally relevant innovation.

India as a Climate Model

Clinton also warned that climate impacts are already reshaping migration, livelihoods and health, and that the world will look increasingly to India and other Global South countries for practical models, underlining that if India can build scalable solutions that protect workers, cut emissions and strengthen resilience, those models can travel worldwide and change the global trajectory on climate.

Health Impacts of Pollution

"When we say climate change, it deals with talking about pollution that fills the air in Delhi or Beijing. I’m talking about the clear evidence that pollution is impacting our health and not just among poor people, but among all of us. The particulates and what we breathe in are affecting our health and particularly the health of our children,” she added.

Political Critique on US Climate Policy

The former US State Secretary also gave her political view on US President Donald Trump's policies. “Just because the President of the US does not want corporations to care about climate change doesn’t mean you shouldn’t care about climate change. That’s a, frankly, political view of a dinosaur. It is just so out of touch with everything that we know, how we are living, what we are breathing, what we are seeing.”

Fireside Discussion

Clinton was speaking in a fireside chat with Shloka Nath, CEO of the India Climate Collaborative.

