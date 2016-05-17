Mumbai: High profile sex racket busted in Andheri

Mumbai: Two TV actresses and a minor girl working for a web series were rescued after the Social Service (SS) branch of the Mumbai police busted a high-profile sex racket from a 3-star hotel in Andheri on Thursday. At the time of going to the press, the process of registration of a first information report (FIR) was still underway.

According to the SS branch officer, they received a tip-off that a high-profile sex racket is being run by a woman named Priya Sharma.Acting on a tip-off, SS branch laid a trap in Dragon Fly hotel in Andheri and sent a bogus customer.

After verification, a raid was conducted by the team and it detained Sharma for allegedly pimping the three girls for around Rs 1 lakh each. According to the officer, the two are working for a popular crime show, while the other girl is working in a Marathi television serial and the minor girl is working for a web series.

According to officials, Sharma runs a travel agency from Kandivali. In this racket as well, the SS branch has found the role of a Delhi-based casting director, however his identity is yet to be verified, said an officer.