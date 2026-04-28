'Hiding Something Under The Bed': Animal Welfare Activists Protest Marriott International’s Failure To Deliver On Cage-Free Egg Commitment

Animal welfare activists stage symbolic protest at Carter Road over Marriott egg sourcing policy | File Photo

Mumbai, April 28: Activists from the Mercy For Animals India Foundation staged a demonstration on Bandra's Carter Road on Tuesday with a couple seated on a plush hotel bed with placards reading, “Marriott is hiding something under the bed.”

The demonstration was a protest against hotel chain Marriott International's alleged failure to discontinue sourcing eggs from hens trapped in battery cages.

Symbolic protest on Carter Road

The eye-catching visual aimed to deliver a visual of wilful ignorance while accusing the global hotel giant of continuing to keep the cruelty out of sight.

Under the bed were placed stacks of egg crates stained with a blood tint tucked under flowing designer bedsheets, representing the millions of hens confined to cramped battery cages.

2018 commitment under scrutiny

In December 2018, Marriott International had committed to transitioning to a 100% cage-free egg supply chain across its nearly 9,100 properties in 142 countries by the end of 2025.

However, animal welfare organisations like Mercy For Animals have alleged that Marriott has failed to report any progress on its cage-free egg commitment and does not have a roadmap for the same even after the 2025 deadline has passed.

Activists demand accountability

Mercy For Animals’ Kushal Saaddar said, “Marriott still chooses to source eggs from hens trapped in cruel battery-cage systems where they are confined in a space smaller than an A4 sheet size of paper. Marriott has chosen silence and inaction instead of keeping their promise but we will continue to hold them accountable until they go 100% cage-free."

India expansion plans highlighted

The organisation highlighted that while Marriott aims to make India its third-largest market with 112 new properties in pipeline above the 158 operational properties, this critical area of noncompliance shows Marriott in extremely poor light on corporate responsibility.

It stated that it is joining organisations worldwide to intensify pressure on Marriott, aiming to set a precedent for other food companies with similar 2025 deadlines.

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No response from company

The Free Press Journal contacted Marriott International but did not receive any response until the report was published.

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