Here's how Parsi community in Mumbai will celebrate Sanjan this year

Parsi community women greeting each other (Representative Image) | PTI Photo/ Shashank Parade

Pervin Mistry is excited. She is not just geared up to travel to Sanjan in Gujarat, she is also making sure that others like her are checked for. "The trip is being made after many years of break. For the past two years we could not go due to Covid and before that I could not for other reasons. Otherwise, I would go there annually," said Mistry of the Sanjan Day she is eager to celebrate.

Sanjan Day is being celebrated on Tuesday, November 15, by Parsis across the world as a remembrance of roots and a historical day when the Parsis landed in Sanjan and made this country their home.

"In eighth century, Parsis first landed in Diu when they fled persecution in Iran. They stayed there for around 14-18 years but were not able to settle there. They then set sail for Sanjan where they met the very good King Jadav Rana who not only allowed them to stay but also allowed them to build an Atashbehram," said Ramiyar Karanjia, religious scholar and principal of Dadar Athornan Institute, which trains Parsi priests.

Sanjan, since then has been an important landmark in their journey, and celebrations have been held for over 100 years when the Sanjan Sthamb memorial was built.

"In 1910 the community felt that they should build a Sthamb. A committee was formed to look into it and it came up in 1920. Since then, people have been going there to celebrate and the tradition has continued," said Karanjia.

The Iranshah, the most sacred of the Fire Temples, stayed in Sanjan for around 700 years before moving to several places and settling in Udvada in the year 1742. "People go there to celebrate their arrival. A jashan (thanks giving ritual) is done by two priests after which there is community lunch,” said Karanjia.

Around 400-500 Parsis across India who have lived here and moved out visit Sanjan on this day. Some community members even organise a trip to the place.

"We take around 40-50 people on a not for profit basis to Sanjan. We leave early Monday morning and then stay at Davier, which is two hours from Sanjan. Prayer services are held and then we go to Sanjan where we hold Jashan and then a group lunch," said Bomi Hansotia, trustee, Dasturji J S M S Kookadaru Trust that organises trips to Sanjan every year.

"We have a free AC bus service that brings Parsis from Mumbai to Sanjan," said Shahin Irani, manager of NM Wadia Dharamshala associated with NM Wadia Charities that organises free bus service.