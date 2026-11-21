Hema Chaudhary, Who Rescued Sharad Kapoor & His Dogs, Accused Of Fraud; Activist Alleges She Used Actor’s Condition For Personal Gain |

Mumbai: A controversy has erupted between animal welfare activist Hema Chaudhary and Shiraz Bhartiya Ahmad, founder of the Humanity World Foundation, over the rescue of actor Sharad Kapoor and his four dogs. Ahmad has accused Chaudhary of using the actor’s condition for personal publicity and financial gain, while she has denied his claims and alleged that she has faced threats.

Ahmad Levels Serious Allegations Against Hema Chaudhary

In a series of videos posted on Instagram, Ahmad claimed that he had been handling the matter involving Kapoor since October 23 but had refrained from sharing footage of the actor in a distressed condition out of concern for his dignity and reputation. He alleged that Chaudhary entered the matter later, recorded the actor during a visit and uploaded the footage to gain publicity.

Ahmad also accused Chaudhary of running a money-related scam in the name of her NGO, Bezubaan, and alleged that she had used Kapoor’s situation for personal benefit. He claimed to possess evidence to support his allegations and said he would release it in a series of videos. Ahmad further challenged Chaudhary to retain her videos online, claiming that he had original footage of the events.

In another video, Ahmad alleged that Chaudhary’s staff had secretly recorded Kapoor during a visit on October 23. He said the actor was in a distressed condition and needed medical assistance and rehabilitation. Ahmad also claimed that Kapoor’s four dogs were not being adequately cared for and should be rescued and placed for adoption. These claims have not been independently verified.

Hema Chaudhary Responds, Shares Rescue Footage

Responding to the allegations, Chaudhary shared an Instagram post expressing frustration over the public discussion surrounding the actor’s condition. “Duniya bahut zyada gandi hai. Ek ek madad ka logon ko detail post karna hai. Ek helpless aadmi ka aur kitna tamasha banana hai? I wish I could speak the truth,” she wrote.

She then posted footage showing Kapoor lying in a room filled with garbage and clutter, with his four dogs at the residence. The disturbing visuals led several social media users to request that she remove the video.

In the caption, Chaudhary claimed that the footage was recorded on October 24 by her staff member and ambulance driver, while Ahmad and another individual were also present. She alleged that she had repeatedly requested the rescue of both Kapoor and his dogs but received no response for 18 days. She said she eventually decided to make the situation public. Chaudhary also shared another video showing Kapoor’s four dogs at a shelter. A volunteer in the clip said the animals were safe and doing well.

Hema Alleges Fire Near Shelter, Receives Threats

Amid the dispute, Chaudhary alleged that a large stockpile of wood stored near her Bezubaan Shelter in Dharavali village, Madh Island, caught fire under suspicious circumstances. In a social media video, she claimed that someone had deliberately set the wood on fire and expressed concern that the flames could spread to the shelter.

“Kisi ne aag laga ke chala gaya,” she said, adding that the fire posed a serious threat to the animals housed nearby. Chaudhary claimed that around 40 dogs were staying at the shelter, apart from Kapoor’s four dogs, and warned that their lives could be at risk if the fire spread.

She said approximately one truckload of wood had been donated to the shelter and alleged that the stockpile was deliberately targeted. She also claimed to have received threats from a person associated with animal welfare, who allegedly warned her against continuing to operate the shelter.

She said threats continued through the night after she uploaded her video, including one in which the person allegedly threatened to shut down her NGO. Chaudhary maintained that the welfare of the dogs should not be affected by the controversy surrounding Kapoor or any money he may have received. She also said she had asked the actor not to accept the money, insisting that the animals should not be dragged into the dispute.

In her post, Chaudhary tagged television actors Karishma Tanna and Ridhima Pandit, actor John Abraham, social media personality Neha Maheshwri and Malad MLA Aslam Shaikh. The allegations made by both sides remain unverified, and there was no confirmation of a police complaint or investigation into the alleged fire and threats at the time of writing.

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