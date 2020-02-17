Helpline numbers for HSC students in Mumbai region

Mumbai

Over 15.05 lakh students will appear for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) board Class 12 examinations in Maharashtra, starting from February 18 till March 18, 2020. Students will appear for the English subject on Tuesday from 11 am to 2 pm.

The exams will be conducted in 3,036 centres across Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Amaravati, Nashik, Latur and Konkan districts. Students can contact the helpline numbers and approach counsellors in specific areas for assistance required during examination time.

Helpline numbers for Mumbai region: 022 27881075/27893756

Contact numbers of Counsellors in Mumbai region

Mukesh Dangat, Chembur- 9004842989

More Murlidhar Ramdas, Andheri- 7977919850

BK Hayaliz, Thane- 9423947266

Srikanth Shingaare, Bandra- 9869634765

Ashok Devram Sarode, Dadar- 9322527076/8888830139

Chandrakanth Munde, Dadar- 8169699204

Anilkumar gaade, Murbad- 9969038020

SN Shipurkar, Mulund- 9819016270

Veena Jadhav, Mumbra- 9867874623

Razzak Shaikh, Jogeshwari- 9967329370

Sneha Chavan, Jogeshwari- 7506302353/ 8369015013

Shailaja Mulya, Mahim- 9820646115

Fact sheet for Maharashtra

Total No. of students appearing: 15,05,027

No. of students under Science stream: 5,85,736

Arts: 4,75,134

Commerce: 3,86,784

Vocational: 57,373

No. of exam centres: 3,036

