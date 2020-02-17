Helpline numbers for HSC students in Mumbai region

Mumbai: Over 15.05 lakh students will appear for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) board Class 12 examinations in Maharashtra, starting from February 18 till March 18, 2020. Students will appear for the English subject on Tuesday from 11 am to 2 pm.
The exams will be conducted in 3,036 centres across Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Amaravati, Nashik, Latur and Konkan districts. Students can contact the helpline numbers and approach counsellors in specific areas for assistance required during examination time.
Helpline numbers for Mumbai region: 022 27881075/27893756
Contact numbers of Counsellors in Mumbai region
Mukesh Dangat, Chembur- 9004842989
More Murlidhar Ramdas, Andheri- 7977919850
BK Hayaliz, Thane- 9423947266
Srikanth Shingaare, Bandra- 9869634765
Ashok Devram Sarode, Dadar- 9322527076/8888830139
Chandrakanth Munde, Dadar- 8169699204
Anilkumar gaade, Murbad- 9969038020
SN Shipurkar, Mulund- 9819016270
Veena Jadhav, Mumbra- 9867874623
Razzak Shaikh, Jogeshwari- 9967329370
Sneha Chavan, Jogeshwari- 7506302353/ 8369015013
Shailaja Mulya, Mahim- 9820646115
Fact sheet for Maharashtra
Total No. of students appearing: 15,05,027
No. of students under Science stream: 5,85,736
Arts: 4,75,134
Commerce: 3,86,784
Vocational: 57,373
No. of exam centres: 3,036
