Helpline numbers for HSC students in Mumbai region

Mumbai: Over 15.05 lakh students will appear for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) board Class 12 examinations in Maharashtra, starting from February 18 till March 18, 2020. Students will appear for the English subject on Tuesday from 11 am to 2 pm.

The exams will be conducted in 3,036 centres across Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Amaravati, Nashik, Latur and Konkan districts. Students can contact the helpline numbers and approach counsellors in specific areas for assistance required during examination time.